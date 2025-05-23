UFC returns to China with Fight Night in Shanghai this August

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its return to China with UFC Fight Night taking place at Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai on August 23. No bouts have been officially announced at this stage. The event marks the promotion’s second visit to the city, following UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum, held in November 2017.

“Shanghai holds special significance for UFC, as it hosted our first event in mainland China in 2017, and it’s the home of our UFC Performance Institute and headquarters in Asia,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, in an announcement on UFC.com. “Our Chinese athletes are making a statement in UFC that they are a force to be reckoned with, and we are excited to showcase their talent in the city where it all began.”

China’s Zhang Weili is the current UFC champion at strawweight.

Additionally, Road to UFC Season 4 is set to take place a day before – on Friday, August 22 – featuring semi-final bouts. The winners advance to the final with a chance to earn a contract with the promotion.

Further details are expected to be released shortly.