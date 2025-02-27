Lindolfo Delgado vs Elvis Rodriguez tops Torrez Jr-Vianello undercard

The bout between Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez is confirmed, along with other matchups for the undercard of Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello. The event takes place at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on April 5. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round super lightweight contest, serving as the co-feature.

Undefeated Mexican Olympian Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) TKO’d Jackson Marinez in the fifth round last December and secured his third victory of the year. In August, the 30-year-old native of Linares, Nuevo León took a split decision against Bryan Flores, after stopping Carlos Sanchez in the seventh round in March.

“I’ve overcome every challenge that’s come my way,” Lindolfo Delgado said. “April 5 will be no different. Elvis Rodríguez is tough, but beating him puts me in the world title conversation. I promise to put on a great performance and bring a huge win home for Mexico.”

Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic fought twice in 2024, scoring a unanimous decision against Kendo Castaneda in his previous bout last September. Last June, Santo Domingo’s 29-year-old southpaw similarly defeated Jino Rodrigo.

“I’m motivated for this fight, which is why I’m working harder than ever,” Elvis Rodriguez said. “I know this is the kind of fight that can change the course of my career and put me where I want to be. That’s why, on April 5, we’ll make the most of this opportunity and walk away with my hand raised. I know what my opponent brings to the table, but I also know I have what it takes to walk away with the win.”

Abdullah Mason faces Giovanni Cabrera

The bout between Abdullah Mason and Giovanni Cabrera is also official for the Torrez Jr vs Vianello undercard. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio is fresh off a win via fourth-round TKO against Manuel Jaimes in February on the Davis vs Berinchyk undercard. Last year, the Cleveland-based 20-year-old southpaw won five fights inside the distance, including stoppages against Yohan Vasquez, Mike Ohan Jr, among others.

Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) from Seattle, Washington looks to bounce back from a defeat by knockout in the third round against William Zepeda last July. Last March, the Chicago-based 30-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Ricardo Quiroz and rebounded from a split decision defeat against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in July 2023.

“In 2025, I want all the smoke,” Abdullah Mason said. “I respect Giovanni Cabrera for accepting the fight, but he’s the next one on my way to the world championship. I look forward to making a statement on April 5 at The Palms in Las Vegas.”

In the main event, unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA takes on Italian-born Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs). The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at heavyweight.

Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.