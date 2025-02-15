Richard Torrez Jr faces Guido Vianello in Las Vegas in April

Richard Torrez Jr. is set for his next fight against Guido Vianello on April 5 at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The pair square off in a 10-round main event at heavyweight. The contest headlines the Top Rank boxing fight card, live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year following four successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last December in Phoenix on the Navarrete vs Valdez undercard, the 25-year-old southpaw from Tulare, CA stopped Issac Munoz Gutierrez in the third round.

“This is something I’ve been working toward for a long time,” Richard Torrez Jr. said. “I want to prove that I’m the best heavyweight out there and show what American heavyweights are made of. When they offered me Guido, I didn’t hesitate. I’m ready to go.”

Italian-born Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025 and targets his second straight victory. The Las Vegas-based 30-year-old stopped Arslanbek Makhmudov in the eighth round last August on the Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko undercard. With the win he bounced back from a split decision defeat against Efe Ajagba last April.

“I am excited for this fight,” Vianello said. “After fighting Makhmudov, I showed I was ready for anyone. Richard is a talented young fighter, but he has never faced anyone like me. I will show myself to be Top Rank’s best heavyweight and move on to challenge for world titles.”

The bouts featured on the Torrez Jr. vs Vianello undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.