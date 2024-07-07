Video: William Zepeda dominates Giovanni Cabrera in three rounds

William Zepeda improved his unbeaten record with a dominant win by TKO against Giovanni Cabrera on July 6. The scheduled for 12 rounds super lightweight bout served as the main event live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Mexican southpaw Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) forced his opponent of Seattle, Washington to take a knee with a flurry of punches to the body and head. Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) wouldn’t get back on his feet. After reaching the count 10, the referee waved the fight off. The official time was 1:58 into the third round.

“I knew my preparation was going to push me forward,” William Zepeda said post-fight. “I know I’ve been working. My discipline will always overcome anything. I was concentrated throughout the fight. People say that I just throw punches and that’s all but once they get in the ring with me it’s a different story. We made a game plan that worked for me.”

“I can’t compare myself to other fighters. [Isaac Cruz] ‘Pitbull’ can’t say that he’s better than me and I can’t say I’m better than ‘Pitbull’. The only way we can determine that is when we’re in the ring. I’ve fought some great opposition and I feel I’m one the top of the division. We’re going to look for the opportunity to become world champion.”

Giovanni Cabrera said: “I felt awesome in the first round. I thought I was stronger than him and I did feel stronger than him. Thought I was hurting him with the punches I was landing but then I started to be a little too selective. Then he got me right in the liver. Then after a few seconds I thought I was going to get up for sure then it was ‘ten’ and I was like OH MAN. I lost track of the count.”

In the co-main event Ricardo Sandoval (25-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California defeated Puerto Rico’s former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (24-5, 22 KOs) via 10th round TKO. With the victory, the Rialto, California-based flyweight landed WBC “Silver” belt.

Among other Zepeda vs Cabrera results, Coachella-based Manuel Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California stopped Las Vegas-based Nohel Arambulet (23-7-2, 13 KOs) of Venezuela in the second round at super featherweight. Plus, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California eliminated Cuba’s Yainel Alvarez (3-5-2, 1 KOs) in the second round at welterweight.