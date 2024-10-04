Liam Paro faces Richardson Hitchins in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December

The next fight of Liam Paro has been confirmed for December 7 against Richardson Hitchins at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Australian super lightweight champion, who was expected to make his first homecoming defense, returns to the country, where he was crowned.

Undefeated Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) dethroned Subriel Matias by unanimous decision in June. With the victory, the 28-year-old southpaw became a new IBF 140 lbs titleholder.

“All the so-called big guys at 140 lbs lost their tongues, so I decided to bring on my mandatory defense early against Hitchins and clear the path for 2025,” Liam Paro said. “I can’t wait to fight and show again why I’m the top guy at 140! I’m coming to shine again in beautiful Puerto Rico.”

Unbeaten Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) won the final title eliminator via controversial UD against Gustavo Daniel Lemos in April in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York makes his first attempt to become champion.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that I’m the best 140 lbs fighter on the Planet,” Richardson Hitchins said. “On December 7, I finally get the chance to solidify that.”

“Hats off to Liam Paro, he beat the so-called boogeyman of the division, but I ain’t Subriel Matias. He’s never been in with a fighter like me before. He didn’t want this fight, and it’s for good reason.”

“This is my division. I am the man at 140 and once I get this belt, I’m bringing it back to New York and everything runs through me. And the new!”

In the co-feature, Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) faces fellow-Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz (29-4, 19 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF Latino title at super featherweight.

Among other bouts featured on the Paro vs Hitchins undercard, Jalil Hackett (9-0 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. faces Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (13-1, 6 KOs) at welterweight and Juan Zayas (10-0-1 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico takes on Marcelino Nieves (19-0 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic at bantamweight. Plus, William Ortiz (6-0 4 KOs) and Lionell Taz Colon Santana (6-0 3 KOs) go head-to-head in an-all Puerto Rican contest at super lightweight.

Also in action, Puerto Rico’s welterweight Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (7-0, 2 KOs), flyweight Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) and Fresno’s super featherweight Marc Castro (13-0, 8 KOs). Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.