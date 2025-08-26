Subscribe
Kim Clavel signs with Most Valuable Promotions

Kim Clavel is a former WBC super strawweight champion and is on a four-win streak

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul and Kim Clavel during the MVP Fight Night in Orlando
Jake Paul and Kim Clavel during the MVP Fight Night at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Former champion Kim Clavel of Canada joins the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The native of Montreal, Quebec, is a former WBC super strawweight champion and is on a four-fight winning streak.

Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) was last in action in February, scoring a unanimous decision over Anabel Ortiz in a 10-round bout at minimumweight. With the victory, the 34-year-old won the vacant IBF Intercontinental and WBC International titles.

Clavel became champion at 108 lbs in July 2022, dethroning Yesenia Gomez by unanimous decision. Her two career defeats came in her first defense against Jessica Nery Plata in early 2023, and again in October of the same year against Evelyn Bermudez, in a bid to once again claim a title.

“A new chapter begins with MVP: pride, motivation, and the honor of joining a team that’s redefining women’s boxing,” said Kim Clavel, who was in attendance at the recent Rivera vs Cordova event this past Saturday in Orlando, FL.

“I am grateful to Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, and the whole organization for their trust. I also want to thank the GYM team for helping me get to this point. We have come a long way, but we still have far to go.”

MVP’s signing of Clavel follows Nicaraguan-born, Costa Rican champion Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs), who also recently joined the promotion.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

