Yokasta Valle joins Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Yokasta Valle joins the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Nicaraguan-born, Costa Rican champion currently holds the WBC strawweight title and is on a three-fight winning streak.

Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) was in action in May, taking a split decision against Marlen Esparza on the Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard. With the victory, the 32-year-old earned her third straight win since dropping a unanimous decision to Seniesa Estrada in her bid to claim the undisputed 105-pound title last March.

Over the course of her career, Valle has held titles at atomweight, strawweight, and super strawweight. The three-division champion once again landed a belt last November, earning a unanimous decision against Elizabeth Lopez Corzo to become the new WBC titleholder at 105 lbs.

“Today marks a new chapter in my career, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I’m joining Most Valuable Promotions,” Yokasta Valle said. “This signing is not just a step for me – it’s a step forward for all of Latin American women’s boxing, proving that our stories, our talent, and our passion deserve to be on the biggest stages.”

“I’ve walked a path full of sacrifices, tough training, and battles inside and outside the ring. Every punch, every victory, and every setback has prepared me for this moment.”

“MVP has shown they believe in women and in our ability to fill arenas and break barriers, and I’m here to leave my heart in every fight.”

“Thank you to MVP for believing in me, to my team who never let go of me, and to all my Latino people who have supported me, no matter the distance. This new stage is for you… because together, we’re going to keep making history.”

Information on the next fight of Yokasta Valle is expected to be confirmed shortly.