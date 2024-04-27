Glory 91 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Semeleer vs Kwasi

Glory 91: Semeleer vs Kwasi airs live from Dome de Paris on Saturday, April 27. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The event marks the promotion’s return to France and follows Heavyweight Grand Prix held in March in Arnhem, Holland.
On the top of fight card, Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) of Curacao defends his 170 lbs (77 kg) belt against Dutch contender Chico Kwasi (42-5, 22 KO). In the co-feature at light heavyweight, Bahram Rajabzadeh (66-2, 58 KO) of Azerbaijan goes up against France’s Kevin Oumar (33-4, 7 KO).
Among other bouts, Belgian-Moroccan Youssef Boughanem (187-43-8, 119 KO) faces Stanislav Kazantsev (25-8-1, 7 KO) of Ukraine at 159 lbs (72 kg) catchweight. French Sofian Laidouni (35-3-1, 17 KO) meets Vladimir Tok (51-19, 28 KO) of Germany at heavyweight. Pascal Toure (18-6, 6 KO) of France and Mo Amine (29-6, 16 KO) of Morocco go head to head in the qualifier for Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.
Plus, French Cyril Benzaquen (57-12-3, 8 KO) and Sofiane Abdelkhalek (3-2-1, 2 KO) of Morocco clash at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Bobo Sacko (75-6-1, 29 KO) of France and David Mejia (61-16, 18 KO) of Spain battle it out at featherweight.
Among the prelims, Robin Ciric (21-7, 7 KO) of Holland and France’s Diaguely Camara (24-5-1, 10 KO) square off at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Morocco’s Ismail Ouzgni (4-1, 1 KO) meets Mehdi Ait El Hadj (31-4-2, 8 KO) of France. In addition, Florian Kroger (19-10, 6 KO) of Germany fights Ramy Deghir (5-1, 1 KO) of France at middleweight.
Glory 91 Paris live stream
United States
Broadcast: Bally Live
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT
Netherlands
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 8 pm CEST
Prelims: 6:30 pm CEST
France & Belgium
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 8 pm CEST
Prelims: 6:30 pm CEST
Kickboxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Glory 91 Paris from practically anywhere.
Glory 91 fight card
Get Glory 91: Semeleer vs Kwasi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Endy Semeleer vs. Chico Kwasi, welterweight – Semeleer’s Glory welterweight title
- Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Kevin Oumar, light heavyweight
- Youssef Boughanem vs. Stanislav Kazantsev, 72 kg catchweight
- Sofian Laidouni vs. Vladimir Tok, heavyweight
- Mo Amine vs. Pascal Toure, light heavyweight
- Sofiane Abdelkhalek vs. Cyril Benzaquen, welterweight
- David Mejia vs. Bobo Sacko, featherweight
Prelims
- Robin Ciric vs. Diaguely Camara, welterweight
- Ismail Ouzgni vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj, welterweight
- Florian Kroger vs. Ramy Deghir, middleweight