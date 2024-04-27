Glory 91 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Semeleer vs Kwasi

Glory 91: Semeleer vs Kwasi airs live from Dome de Paris on Saturday, April 27. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The event marks the promotion’s return to France and follows Heavyweight Grand Prix held in March in Arnhem, Holland.

On the top of fight card, Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) of Curacao defends his 170 lbs (77 kg) belt against Dutch contender Chico Kwasi (42-5, 22 KO). In the co-feature at light heavyweight, Bahram Rajabzadeh (66-2, 58 KO) of Azerbaijan goes up against France’s Kevin Oumar (33-4, 7 KO).

Among other bouts, Belgian-Moroccan Youssef Boughanem (187-43-8, 119 KO) faces Stanislav Kazantsev (25-8-1, 7 KO) of Ukraine at 159 lbs (72 kg) catchweight. French Sofian Laidouni (35-3-1, 17 KO) meets Vladimir Tok (51-19, 28 KO) of Germany at heavyweight. Pascal Toure (18-6, 6 KO) of France and Mo Amine (29-6, 16 KO) of Morocco go head to head in the qualifier for Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Plus, French Cyril Benzaquen (57-12-3, 8 KO) and Sofiane Abdelkhalek (3-2-1, 2 KO) of Morocco clash at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Bobo Sacko (75-6-1, 29 KO) of France and David Mejia (61-16, 18 KO) of Spain battle it out at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Robin Ciric (21-7, 7 KO) of Holland and France’s Diaguely Camara (24-5-1, 10 KO) square off at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Morocco’s Ismail Ouzgni (4-1, 1 KO) meets Mehdi Ait El Hadj (31-4-2, 8 KO) of France. In addition, Florian Kroger (19-10, 6 KO) of Germany fights Ramy Deghir (5-1, 1 KO) of France at middleweight.

Glory 91 Paris live stream

United States

Broadcast: Bally Live

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 8 pm CEST

Prelims: 6:30 pm CEST

France & Belgium

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 8 pm CEST

Prelims: 6:30 pm CEST

Kickboxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Glory 91 Paris from practically anywhere.

Glory 91 fight card

Get Glory 91: Semeleer vs Kwasi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Endy Semeleer vs. Chico Kwasi, welterweight – Semeleer’s Glory welterweight title

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Kevin Oumar, light heavyweight

Youssef Boughanem vs. Stanislav Kazantsev, 72 kg catchweight

Sofian Laidouni vs. Vladimir Tok, heavyweight

Mo Amine vs. Pascal Toure, light heavyweight

Sofiane Abdelkhalek vs. Cyril Benzaquen, welterweight

David Mejia vs. Bobo Sacko, featherweight

Prelims