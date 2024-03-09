Subscribe
HomeVideos

Glory Grand Prix 2024 results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 live from Arnhem, Netherlands

NewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Glory Kickboxing Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, March 9. The eventual winner of the 8-man knockout tournament needs to collect three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and final.

In the opening round, Dutch Levi Rigters (15-1, 7 KO) faces Uku Jurjendal (20-8, 16 KO) of Estonia. As well, Nigerian-Dutch former interim-heavyweight champion Tariq Osaro (25-3-1, 13 KO) takes on Bahram Rajabzadeh (65-1, 58 KO) of Azerbaijan.

Plus, Nabil Khachab (27-4-1, 4 KO) of Morocco meets three-time Glory tournament champion Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) of Romania. Rounding out the quarter-finals, Rico Verhoeven (61-10, 20 KO) of the Netherlands fights French Sofian Laidouni (35-2-1, 17 KO).

Also on the card, reigning light heavyweight champion Donegi Abena (27-9, 7 KO) of Suriname meets interim titleholder Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO) of Morocco. In addition, Moroccan-Dutch Tyjani Beztati (25-4, 9 KO) defends his lightweight title against Enriko Kehl (53-15-2, 31 KO) of Germany.

Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 live stream

United States

Broadcast: Bally Live
Saturday, March 9
Time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT
Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland
Saturday, March 9
Time: 6:30 pm CET
Prelims: 6 pm CET

Kickboxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 from practically anywhere.

Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 results

Get Glory Grand Prix 2024 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Final
    Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2
  • Glory Light Heavyweight Championship
    Donegi Abena (C) vs. Tarik Khbabez (IC)
  • Middleweight bout
    Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche
  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Semi Final 2
    Winner of QF4 vs. Winner of QF3
  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Semi Final 1
    Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2
  • Glory Lightweight Championship
    Tyjani Beztati (C) vs. Enriko Kehl
  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 4
    Rico Verhoeven vs. Sofian Laidouni
  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 3
    Nabil Khachab vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 2
    Tariq Osaro vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh
  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 1
    Levi Rigters vs. Uku Jurjendal
  • Heavyweight Grand Prix Reserve Bout
    Michal Blawdziewicz vs. Cihad Kepenek
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.