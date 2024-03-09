Glory Grand Prix 2024 results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Glory Kickboxing Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, March 9. The eventual winner of the 8-man knockout tournament needs to collect three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and final.
In the opening round, Dutch Levi Rigters (15-1, 7 KO) faces Uku Jurjendal (20-8, 16 KO) of Estonia. As well, Nigerian-Dutch former interim-heavyweight champion Tariq Osaro (25-3-1, 13 KO) takes on Bahram Rajabzadeh (65-1, 58 KO) of Azerbaijan.
Plus, Nabil Khachab (27-4-1, 4 KO) of Morocco meets three-time Glory tournament champion Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) of Romania. Rounding out the quarter-finals, Rico Verhoeven (61-10, 20 KO) of the Netherlands fights French Sofian Laidouni (35-2-1, 17 KO).
Also on the card, reigning light heavyweight champion Donegi Abena (27-9, 7 KO) of Suriname meets interim titleholder Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO) of Morocco. In addition, Moroccan-Dutch Tyjani Beztati (25-4, 9 KO) defends his lightweight title against Enriko Kehl (53-15-2, 31 KO) of Germany.
Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 live stream
United States
Broadcast: Bally Live
Saturday, March 9
Time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT
Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Netherlands
Broadcast: Videoland
Saturday, March 9
Time: 6:30 pm CET
Prelims: 6 pm CET
Kickboxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 from practically anywhere.
Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 results
Get Glory Grand Prix 2024 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Final
Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2
- Glory Light Heavyweight Championship
Donegi Abena (C) vs. Tarik Khbabez (IC)
- Middleweight bout
Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Semi Final 2
Winner of QF4 vs. Winner of QF3
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Semi Final 1
Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2
- Glory Lightweight Championship
Tyjani Beztati (C) vs. Enriko Kehl
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 4
Rico Verhoeven vs. Sofian Laidouni
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 3
Nabil Khachab vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 2
Tariq Osaro vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final 1
Levi Rigters vs. Uku Jurjendal
- Heavyweight Grand Prix Reserve Bout
Michal Blawdziewicz vs. Cihad Kepenek