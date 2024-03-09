Glory Grand Prix 2024 results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Glory Kickboxing Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, March 9. The eventual winner of the 8-man knockout tournament needs to collect three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and final.

In the opening round, Dutch Levi Rigters (15-1, 7 KO) faces Uku Jurjendal (20-8, 16 KO) of Estonia. As well, Nigerian-Dutch former interim-heavyweight champion Tariq Osaro (25-3-1, 13 KO) takes on Bahram Rajabzadeh (65-1, 58 KO) of Azerbaijan.

Plus, Nabil Khachab (27-4-1, 4 KO) of Morocco meets three-time Glory tournament champion Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) of Romania. Rounding out the quarter-finals, Rico Verhoeven (61-10, 20 KO) of the Netherlands fights French Sofian Laidouni (35-2-1, 17 KO).

Also on the card, reigning light heavyweight champion Donegi Abena (27-9, 7 KO) of Suriname meets interim titleholder Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO) of Morocco. In addition, Moroccan-Dutch Tyjani Beztati (25-4, 9 KO) defends his lightweight title against Enriko Kehl (53-15-2, 31 KO) of Germany.

Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 live stream

United States

Broadcast: Bally Live

Saturday, March 9

Time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland

Saturday, March 9

Time: 6:30 pm CET

Prelims: 6 pm CET

Kickboxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 from practically anywhere.

Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix 2024 results

Get Glory Grand Prix 2024 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.