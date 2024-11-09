Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos full fight video highlights

Keyshawn Davis came out victorious on November 9, when he faced Gustavo Daniel Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Battling it out in his homecoming main event, the local favorite dominated, dropped and stopped his opponent from Argentina in less than two rounds.

Davis secured the first knockdown, sending his opponent to the canvas with a counter right hand. The latter managed to get back on his fit and beat the eight count. The second knockdown came from a left hook that saw Lemos going down twice.

The third and final knockdown was from a big right uppercut that concluded a flurry of punches to the head and body. Referee Raul Caiz Jr jumped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute 32 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Keyshawn Davis improved to 12-0, 8 KOs and remained undefeated. The 25-year-old Norfolk native made his third successful ring appearance for the year and retained his WBO International, IBF Intercontinental and WBC USA lightweight belts.

“I had no hesitation,” Keyshawn Davis said post-fight. “Me and my team, we stuck to our guns. We said if he comes in too much over we ain’t gonna fight. But he followed his game plan, and he didn’t come too much over [at the weight check on Friday morning], so we had a fight and we gave a spectacular night.”

“I didn’t feel no power in him. I actually sat back on the ropes one little second, and I let him throw his overhand that he loves and I felt it on my shoulder. And I looked at my brothers and gave them that face like, no, not enough [power]. It ended in the second round so maybe he didn’t really get a chance to hit me.”

Gustavo Daniel Lemos, who missed weight by over 6 lbs, dropped to 29-2, 19 KOs. The 28-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.