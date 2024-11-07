Subscribe
Photos: Keyshawn Davis official, Gustavo Daniel Lemos misses weight by 6 lbs

Keyshawn Davis makes it official for WBO International, IBF Intercontinental & WBC USA 135 lbs titles. Gustavo Daniel Lemos ineligible to lift the belts

By Parviz Iskenderov
Keyshawn Davis at the weigh-in ahead of his fight against Gustavo Daniel Lemos
Keyshawn Davis at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against against Gustavo Daniel Lemos at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, USA on November 8, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos stepped on the scales ahead of their bout at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on Friday, November 8. The local favorite was the only fighter to make it official. His opponent from Argentina missed the required 135 lbs limit.

Unbeaten Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) weighed-in at 134.2 lbs. Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) showed 141.4 lbs. The contest proceeds as the main event as scheduled. However, in case of his victory, only the representative of the country-host is eligible to walk away with the WBO International, IBF Intercontinental and WBC USA belts.

Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee were on weight for their 160 lbs matchup serving as the co-main event. The athletes tipped the scales at 158.9 lbs and 159.8 lbs, respectively.

Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) came in at 142.5 lbs for his bout against Colombia’s Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs), who was 142.7 lbs. The contest was originally set at junior welterweight, which has a limit of 140 lbs.

Keon Davis weighed-in at 148.7 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Jalen Moore (1-1, 1 KOs). His opponent of Dallas, Texas was 150.4 lbs.

Check out the current Davis vs Lemos lineup and weights below.

Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos go face to face
Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos go face to face
Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos
Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Troy Isley and Tyler Howard come face to face
Troy Isley and Tyler Howard come face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Troy Isley and Tyler Howard
Troy Isley and Tyler Howard | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason
Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason and Yohan Vasquez go face to face
Abdullah Mason and Yohan Vasquez go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kelvin Davis and Yeis Gabriel Solano go face to face
Kelvin Davis and Yeis Gabriel Solano go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kelvin Davis and Yeis Gabriel Solano
Kelvin Davis and Yeis Gabriel Solano | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
DeAundre Pettus
DeAundre Pettus | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Austin DeAnda and DeAundre Pettus
Austin DeAnda and DeAundre Pettus | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keon Davis and Jalen Moore come face to face
Keon Davis and Jalen Moore come face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keon Davis and Jalen Moore
Keon Davis and Jalen Moore | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Robert Meriwether III and Eric Howard go face to face
Robert Meriwether III and Eric Howard go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Robert Meriwether III and Eric Howard
Robert Meriwether III and Eric Howard | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Raeese Aleem and Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo
Raeese Aleem and Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Davis vs Lemos fight card

  • Keyshawn Davis (134.2) vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos (141.4)
  • Troy Isley (158.9) vs. Tyler Howard (159.8)
  • Abdullah Mason (135.7) vs. Yohan Vasquez (134.2)
  • Kelvin Davis (142.5) vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano (142.7)
  • Austin DeAnda (158.3) vs. DeAundre Pettus (159.9)
  • Keon Davis (148.7) vs. Jalen Moore (150.4)
  • Robert Meriwether III (131.7) vs. Eric Howard (131.4)
  • Raeese Aleem (126.9) vs. Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (126.9)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

