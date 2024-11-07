Photos: Keyshawn Davis official, Gustavo Daniel Lemos misses weight by 6 lbs

Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos stepped on the scales ahead of their bout at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on Friday, November 8. The local favorite was the only fighter to make it official. His opponent from Argentina missed the required 135 lbs limit.
Unbeaten Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) weighed-in at 134.2 lbs. Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) showed 141.4 lbs. The contest proceeds as the main event as scheduled. However, in case of his victory, only the representative of the country-host is eligible to walk away with the WBO International, IBF Intercontinental and WBC USA belts.
Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee were on weight for their 160 lbs matchup serving as the co-main event. The athletes tipped the scales at 158.9 lbs and 159.8 lbs, respectively.
Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) came in at 142.5 lbs for his bout against Colombia’s Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs), who was 142.7 lbs. The contest was originally set at junior welterweight, which has a limit of 140 lbs.
Keon Davis weighed-in at 148.7 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Jalen Moore (1-1, 1 KOs). His opponent of Dallas, Texas was 150.4 lbs.
Check out the current Davis vs Lemos lineup and weights below.
Davis vs Lemos fight card
- Keyshawn Davis (134.2) vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos (141.4)
- Troy Isley (158.9) vs. Tyler Howard (159.8)
- Abdullah Mason (135.7) vs. Yohan Vasquez (134.2)
- Kelvin Davis (142.5) vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano (142.7)
- Austin DeAnda (158.3) vs. DeAundre Pettus (159.9)
- Keon Davis (148.7) vs. Jalen Moore (150.4)
- Robert Meriwether III (131.7) vs. Eric Howard (131.4)
- Raeese Aleem (126.9) vs. Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (126.9)