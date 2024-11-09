Photos: Keyshawn Davis drops & stops Gustavo Daniel Lemos in second round

Keyshawn Davis claimed a dominant win against Gustavo Daniel Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on November 8. The local favorite dominated his Argentinian opponent to a TKO victory, securing three knockdowns along the way.

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) floored Lemos (29-2, 19 KOs) with a counter right hand, a left hook and a big right uppercut that caped a combination. After the latter hit the canvas for the third time, referee Raul Caiz Jr rushed in and called it a day. The official time was 1:32 into the second round.

In the co-main event, Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. defeated Tyler Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) of Crossville, TN by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, the scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 99-91.

Among other Davis vs Lemos results, Abdullah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio stopped Yohan Vasquez (26-6, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in the second round at lightweight. In the opening round, Mason suffered his first career knockdown from a left hook. He paid back dropping Vasquez with a left uppercut. The latter scored another knockdown with a left hook. In the following round, the representative of the country-host eliminated his opponent with a barrage of punches to the head and body.

Also on the card, Kelvin Davis (14-0, 7 KOs) earned unanimous decision against Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-4, 10 KOs) of Colombia at welterweight. On the final seconds of the last round, the local southpaw sent his opponent down. After eight rounds, the scores were 79-72, 80-71 and 79-72.

Also on the card, Austin DeAnda (16-0, 10 KOs) of Amherst, VA defeated DeAundre Pettus (12-3, 6 KOs) of Orangeburg, SC by UD in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The scores were 77-75, 78-74 and 77-75.

As well, Keon Davis (1-0) successfully debuted as a pro with a UD against Jalen Moore (1-2, 1 KOs) of Dallas, Texas. The scheduled for four rounds super welterweight matchup ended with 40-36 across the board.

Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Troy Isley vs Tyler Howard | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Troy Isley | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Yohan Vasquez vs Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason vs Yohan Vasquez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason with team | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kelvin Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Yeis Gabriel Solano vs Kelvin Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kelvin Davis vs Yeis Gabriel Solano | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

DeAundre Pettus vs Austin DeAnda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Austin DeAnda vs DeAundre Pettus | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Austin DeAnda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keon Davis vs Jalen Moore | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Michael Vick and Keon Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Eric Howard vs Robert Meriwether III | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robert Meriwether III vs Eric Howard | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raeese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raeese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Robert Meriwether III (8-0, 3 KOs) of Louisville, KY landed a unanimous decision against Eric Howard (6-3, 1 KO) of St. Louis, MO. After six rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 59-54, 60-54 and 59-55.

The event opener ended in favor of Ra’eese Aleem (21-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, MI, who defeated Puerto Rico-based Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (12-3-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic also by UD. In the fifth round Aleem landed a knockdown. After 10-rounds at featherweight, all three scores were 100-89.