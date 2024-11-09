Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Keyshawn Davis drops & stops Gustavo Daniel Lemos in second round

Keyshawn Davis knocks Gustavo Daniel Lemos down three times in homecoming main event

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Keyshawn Davis stops Gustavo Daniel Lemos in second round in Norfolk, VA
Keyshawn Davis victorious over Gustavo Daniel Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, USA on November 8, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis claimed a dominant win against Gustavo Daniel Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on November 8. The local favorite dominated his Argentinian opponent to a TKO victory, securing three knockdowns along the way.

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) floored Lemos (29-2, 19 KOs) with a counter right hand, a left hook and a big right uppercut that caped a combination. After the latter hit the canvas for the third time, referee Raul Caiz Jr rushed in and called it a day. The official time was 1:32 into the second round.

In the co-main event, Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. defeated Tyler Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) of Crossville, TN by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, the scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 99-91.

Among other Davis vs Lemos results, Abdullah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio stopped Yohan Vasquez (26-6, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in the second round at lightweight. In the opening round, Mason suffered his first career knockdown from a left hook. He paid back dropping Vasquez with a left uppercut. The latter scored another knockdown with a left hook. In the following round, the representative of the country-host eliminated his opponent with a barrage of punches to the head and body.

Also on the card, Kelvin Davis (14-0, 7 KOs) earned unanimous decision against Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-4, 10 KOs) of Colombia at welterweight. On the final seconds of the last round, the local southpaw sent his opponent down. After eight rounds, the scores were 79-72, 80-71 and 79-72.

Also on the card, Austin DeAnda (16-0, 10 KOs) of Amherst, VA defeated DeAundre Pettus (12-3, 6 KOs) of Orangeburg, SC by UD in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The scores were 77-75, 78-74 and 77-75.

As well, Keon Davis (1-0) successfully debuted as a pro with a UD against Jalen Moore (1-2, 1 KOs) of Dallas, Texas. The scheduled for four rounds super welterweight matchup ended with 40-36 across the board.

Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos
Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos
Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Troy Isley vs Tyler Howard
Troy Isley vs Tyler Howard | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Troy Isley
Troy Isley | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason
Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Yohan Vasquez vs Abdullah Mason
Yohan Vasquez vs Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason vs Yohan Vasquez
Abdullah Mason vs Yohan Vasquez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason with team
Abdullah Mason with team | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kelvin Davis
Kelvin Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Yeis Gabriel Solano vs Kelvin Davis
Yeis Gabriel Solano vs Kelvin Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kelvin Davis vs Yeis Gabriel Solano
Kelvin Davis vs Yeis Gabriel Solano | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
DeAundre Pettus vs Austin DeAnda
DeAundre Pettus vs Austin DeAnda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Austin DeAnda vs DeAundre Pettus
Austin DeAnda vs DeAundre Pettus | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Austin DeAnda
Austin DeAnda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keon Davis vs Jalen Moore
Keon Davis vs Jalen Moore | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Michael Vick and Keon Davis
Michael Vick and Keon Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Eric Howard vs Robert Meriwether III
Eric Howard vs Robert Meriwether III | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Robert Meriwether III vs Eric Howard
Robert Meriwether III vs Eric Howard | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Raeese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo
Raeese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Raeese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo
Raeese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Robert Meriwether III (8-0, 3 KOs) of Louisville, KY landed a unanimous decision against Eric Howard (6-3, 1 KO) of St. Louis, MO. After six rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 59-54, 60-54 and 59-55.

The event opener ended in favor of Ra’eese Aleem (21-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, MI, who defeated Puerto Rico-based Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (12-3-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic also by UD. In the fifth round Aleem landed a knockdown. After 10-rounds at featherweight, all three scores were 100-89.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.