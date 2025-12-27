Keyshawn Davis returns against Jamaine Ortiz in January in New York

Keyshawn Davis returns to the ring on Saturday, January 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faces Jamaine Ortiz. The two fighters square off in a super lightweight bout, serving as the co-feature to Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson.

Norfolk’s former world champion Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) was scheduled to face Edwin De Los Santos in June, but the fight was canceled after he missed weight. In his previous bout in February, the 26-year-old knocked out Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round to claim the WBO lightweight title.

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Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) aims for his fourth straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez last February in his bid to claim the WBO super lightweight title. In his most recent outing in August, the 29-year-old native of Worcester, Massachusetts, stopped Ambiorix Bautista in the third round. Earlier in his career, Ortiz went up against Vasyl Lomachenko but fell short, also by unanimous decision.

Also confirmed for the Lopez vs Stevenson undercard is a championship bout between Dominican WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) and Austin Williams (19-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The third title fight on the card features Brooklyn native Bruce Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) facing Mexico’s Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC featherweight title.

Additionally, Brooklyn’s Jarrell Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) and Kingsley Ibeh (16-2-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria clash in a heavyweight bout.

Plus, Ziyad Almaayouf (7-0-1, 1 KO) of Saudi Arabia takes on Ecuador’s Kevin Castillo (5-2-1) in a welterweight matchup.

In the main event, Brooklyn’s Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) meets Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey. Lopez makes the fourth defense of his WBO super lightweight title, while undefeated southpaw Stevenson aims to become a champion in his fourth division.

The current Lopez vs Stevenson lineup is as follows: