Lopez vs Stevenson undercard: Adames faces Williams, Carrington meets Castro

Two title bouts join the Lopez vs Stevenson undercard, as Carlos Adames faces Austin Williams and Bruce Carrington meets Carlos Castro. The event takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 31.

Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic puts his WBC middleweight title on the line. In his previous outing in February, the Las Vegas-based 31-year-old fought Hamzah Sheeraz to a split draw and retained his belt.

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Williams (19-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, makes his first attempt to become a champion and targets his fourth victory since being stopped by Sheeraz in the 11th round last June. The 29-year-old southpaw won his previous bout in July by ninth-round TKO against Ivan Vazquez.

Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) and Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs) of Mexico clash for the vacant WBC featherweight title. Carrington, 28, claimed the interim belt in July by defeating Mateus Heita via unanimous decision. 31-year-old Castro hasn’t fought since last September, when he dropped a split decision to Stephen Fulton.

Atop the fight card, two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, faces three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey. Lopez puts his WBO super lightweight title on the line, making his fourth defense of the belt, while undefeated southpaw Stevenson looks to claim one of the four major belts in his fourth weight class.

Among other undercard bouts, former champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, returns to the ring in a super lightweight contest against former title challenger Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts.

The current Lopez vs Stevenson fight card is as follows: