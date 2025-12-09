Lopez vs Stevenson at MSG: The Ring 6 tickets go on sale

The venue and ticket information have been announced for Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson, as the two fighters clash at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 31. The contest headlines The Ring 6, live on DAZN. Tickets for the event go on sale via Ticketmaster.

28-year-old Brooklyn native Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his WBO super lightweight title. Undefeated 28-year-old southpaw Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), from Newark, New Jersey, is the current WBC lightweight champion. He moves up a weight class aiming to become a champion in his fourth division.

Advertisement

“Madison Square Garden boasts a storied boxing legacy, having hosted countless world title bouts,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, Marquee Events and Operations, MSG Entertainment.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Teofimo and Shakur, in collaboration with our partners SELA and Matchroom Boxing, for what promises to be another unforgettable championship night at The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Lopez and Stevenson are scheduled to face off at a launch press conference this Wednesday, December 10, at MSG in New York, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Where to buy tickets for Lopez vs Stevenson

Tickets for The Ring 6: Lopez vs. Stevenson go on sale via Ticketmaster. Presale starts on Wednesday, December 10, at Noon EST, with the exclusive window closing at 11:00 a.m. EST the following day. Public on-sale begins Thursday, December 11, from Noon EST.

The bouts featured on the undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.