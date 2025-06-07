Subscribe
Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos canceled after champion misses weight

Davis was stripped of his WBO 135-pound title after missing weight by over 4 lbs; De Los Santos made it official

By Parviz Iskenderov
Keyshawn Davis and Edwin De Los Santos at the weigh-in in Norfolk, VA
The world title fight between Keyshawn Davis and Edwin De Los Santos no longer headlines at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on June 7. The 135-pound contest fell through after the champion missed weight by over 4 pounds.

During the official weigh-in on Friday, both fighters stepped on the scales. Dominican De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) made it official, showing 134.7 lbs. Unbeaten local favorite Davis (13-0, 9 KOs), who was expected to make the first defense of his WBO belt and had said he would knock his opponent out, was 139.3 lbs.

After weighing in and facing each other, Davis spoke with Crystina Poncher, saying he couldn’t make weight. He also revealed that he struggled to make weight for his fight against Denys Berinchyk in February. The fight was still expected to proceed on Saturday as scheduled, with only De Los Santos eligible to become champion in case of his victory.

Later on Friday, Top Rank sent a statement that the fight had been canceled and that Keyshawn Davis was stripped of the title.

Keyshawn Davis and Edwin De Los Santos face each other at the weigh-in
The new main event on Saturday is now a 10-round lightweight bout between Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) of Namibia. The new co-feature is a 10-round super lightweight matchup between Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) of Long Island, NY and Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Parviz Iskenderov
