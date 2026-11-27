Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters square off this Saturday, November 28, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Germany’s 34-year-old Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line for the first time after being elevated to full champion. In his previous outing in January, he defeated Damian Knyba by third-round TKO to retain his interim belt.

Albania’s 42-year-old Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs), who is ranked No. 16 by the WBC, makes his first attempt to become a champion. He comes off a second-round knockout victory over Thomas Narmo in August.

The fight will stream live on DAZN, headlining a Queensberry card.

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See photos from Thursday’s fight week press conference at The Cave at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Agit Kabayel during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Nelson Hysa during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Nelson Hysa during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa face off during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa face off during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa during the press conference at The Cave in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 26, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Kabayel vs Hysa undercard

The Kabayel vs Hysa undercard includes the following bouts:

Cruiserweight bout between London native Aloys Youmbi (12-1, 9 KOs) and Germany-based Artur Mann (23-6, 14 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

Middleweight matchup between Serbia’s Gleb Bakshi (7-0, 5 KOs) and Germany’s Serhat Parlak (8-1, 3 KOs).

Heavyweight clash between Germany’s Granit Shala (18-2, 7 KOs) and Iceland’s Kolbeinn Kristinsson (20-0, 14 KOs).

Super middleweight contest between Germany’s Simon Zachenhuber (29-2, 18 KOs) and Germany’s Alexander Rigas (22-3, 10 KOs).