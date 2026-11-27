Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters square off this Saturday, November 28, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany’s 34-year-old Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line for the first time after being elevated to full champion. In his previous outing in January, he defeated Damian Knyba by third-round TKO to retain his interim belt.
Albania’s 42-year-old Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs), who is ranked No. 16 by the WBC, makes his first attempt to become a champion. He comes off a second-round knockout victory over Thomas Narmo in August.
The fight will stream live on DAZN, headlining a Queensberry card.
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See photos from Thursday’s fight week press conference at The Cave at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.