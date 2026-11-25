Brian Mendoza is confirmed as the new opponent for Vergil Ortiz Jr., replacing Keith Thurman, who withdrew due to an injury. The 10-round middleweight bout serves as the co-feature to Benavidez vs Cieslak on December 5 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Late last week, it was reported that Dallas native Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) had signed an agreement to face former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs), although Charlo had not signed an agreement.

On Wednesday, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced former interim champion Mendoza (23-5, 17 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the replacement for Thurman.

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Mendoza, 32, is the only fighter to date to defeat Sebastian Fundora. The two fighters met in April 2023 in Carson, California, where Mendoza knocked out Fundora in the seventh round to claim the interim WBC super welterweight title.

In his previous outing in March in Las Vegas, Mendoza lost a unanimous decision to Yoenis Tellez.

Ortiz Jr., 28, hasn’t fought since last November, when he knocked out Erickson Lubin in the second round.

In the main event on December 5 in Glendale, Arizona, unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, faces WBC titleholder Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) of Poland.

The card will stream live on pay-per-view via DAZN and Prime Video.

Current fight card

Main card

David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) vs. Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs), cruiserweight, Benavidez’s WBA and WBO titles, Cieslak’s WBC title

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) vs. Brian Mendoza (23-5, 17 KOs), middleweight

Emiliano Vargas (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Omar Juarez (21-2, 8 KOs), super lightweight

Marco Romero (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Cruse Stewart (10-4, 7 KOs), middleweight

Nikita Tszyu (12-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr (32-6, 30 KOs), super welterweight

Prelims

Elijah Garcia (18-2, 14 KOs) vs. Thomas O’Toole (16-0, 10 KOs), super middleweight

Luis Nunez (24-0, 16 KOs) vs. Toshiki Shimomachi (23-1-3, 12 KOs), IBF featherweight title eliminator