Masamichi Yabuki defends his IBF flyweight title against Miel Fajardo tonight (Thursday, November 26) at Ebara Wave Arena in Tokyo.

Japan’s Yabuki (20-4, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt, following a unanimous decision victory over Rene Calixto Bibiano in June.

No. 1-ranked IBF contender Fajardo (14-3-2, 12 KOs) of the Philippines makes his first attempt to become a champion after defeating Tobias Jeremias Reyes by first-round TKO in April.

How to watch: Live on Lemino in Japan.

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The undercard includes:

Takeshi Ishii (12-1, 9 KOs) of Japan defends his WBA strawweight title against Zyvyr John Medecilo (9-0, 5 KOs) of the Philippines.

Former WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei (12-1, 9 KOs) and Kenshin Oshima (9-5-1, 5 KOs) square off in an all-Japanese bout at super bantamweight.

Yuga Fujiki (2-0, 2 KOs) of Japan and Ronerick Ballesteros (7-1-1, 6 KOs) of the Philippines meet at lightweight.

Yabuki vs Fajardo results

Live

Masamichi Yabuki vs. Miel Fajardo

Takeshi Ishii def. Zyvyr John Medecilo by unanimous decision

Yoshiki Takei def. Kenshin Oshima by unanimous decision (78-73, 78-73, 79-72)

Yuga Fujiki def. Ronerick Ballesteros by TKO (R3, 2:39)

Masanori Rikiishi def. Melchor Roda by KO (R3, 0:38)

Seiya Nakayama def. Vencent Lacar by KO (R2, 0:46)

Madoka Wada def. Watcharaporn Namphon by TKO (R6, 1:38)

Yabuki vs Fajardo live blog November 26, 2026 5:56 AM EST Takeshi Ishii defeats Zyvyr John Medecilo by decision Takeshi Ishii (13-1, 9 KOs) defeats Zyvyr John Medecilo (9-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBA strawweight title. November 26, 2026 4:41 AM EST Yoshiki Takei defeats Kenshin Oshima by decision Yoshiki Takei (13-1, 9 KOs) defeats Kenshin Oshima (9-6-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 78-73, 78-73, and 79-72. November 26, 2026 3:29 AM EST Yuga Fujiki TKOs Ronerick Ballesteros in third round Yuga Fujiki (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Ronerick Ballesteros (7-2-1, 6 KOs) by third-round TKO at lightweight. November 26, 2026 2:57 AM EST Masanori Rikiishi KOs Melchor Roda in third round Masanori Rikiishi (18-2, 13 KOs) defeats Melchor Roda (10-7, 6 KOs) by third-round KO at super featherweight. November 26, 2026 2:31 AM EST Seiya Nakayama KOs Vencent Lacar in second round Seiya Nakayama (2-0, 2 KOs) defeats Vencent Lacar (10-3, 4 KOs) by second-round KO at super flyweight. November 26, 2026 2:13 AM EST Madoka Wada stops Watcharaporn Namphon in sixth round Madoka Wada (7-1, 6 KOs) defeats Watcharaporn Namphon (14-3, 8 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to win a WBA atomweight title eliminator. November 26, 2026 12:00 AM EST Final Face-Off Watch Masamichi Yabuki and Miel Fajardo weigh in and face off one last time ahead of their bout.