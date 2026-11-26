Masamichi Yabuki defends his IBF flyweight title against Miel Fajardo tonight (Thursday, November 26) at Ebara Wave Arena in Tokyo.
- Japan’s Yabuki (20-4, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt, following a unanimous decision victory over Rene Calixto Bibiano in June.
- No. 1-ranked IBF contender Fajardo (14-3-2, 12 KOs) of the Philippines makes his first attempt to become a champion after defeating Tobias Jeremias Reyes by first-round TKO in April.
How to watch: Live on Lemino in Japan.
The undercard includes:
- Takeshi Ishii (12-1, 9 KOs) of Japan defends his WBA strawweight title against Zyvyr John Medecilo (9-0, 5 KOs) of the Philippines.
- Former WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei (12-1, 9 KOs) and Kenshin Oshima (9-5-1, 5 KOs) square off in an all-Japanese bout at super bantamweight.
- Yuga Fujiki (2-0, 2 KOs) of Japan and Ronerick Ballesteros (7-1-1, 6 KOs) of the Philippines meet at lightweight.
Yabuki vs Fajardo resultsLive
- Masamichi Yabuki vs. Miel Fajardo
- Takeshi Ishii def. Zyvyr John Medecilo by unanimous decision
- Yoshiki Takei def. Kenshin Oshima by unanimous decision (78-73, 78-73, 79-72)
- Yuga Fujiki def. Ronerick Ballesteros by TKO (R3, 2:39)
- Masanori Rikiishi def. Melchor Roda by KO (R3, 0:38)
- Seiya Nakayama def. Vencent Lacar by KO (R2, 0:46)
- Madoka Wada def. Watcharaporn Namphon by TKO (R6, 1:38)
Yabuki vs Fajardo live blog
Takeshi Ishii defeats Zyvyr John Medecilo by decision
Takeshi Ishii (13-1, 9 KOs) defeats Zyvyr John Medecilo (9-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBA strawweight title.
Yoshiki Takei defeats Kenshin Oshima by decision
Yoshiki Takei (13-1, 9 KOs) defeats Kenshin Oshima (9-6-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 78-73, 78-73, and 79-72.
Yuga Fujiki TKOs Ronerick Ballesteros in third round
Yuga Fujiki (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Ronerick Ballesteros (7-2-1, 6 KOs) by third-round TKO at lightweight.
Masanori Rikiishi KOs Melchor Roda in third round
Masanori Rikiishi (18-2, 13 KOs) defeats Melchor Roda (10-7, 6 KOs) by third-round KO at super featherweight.
Seiya Nakayama KOs Vencent Lacar in second round
Seiya Nakayama (2-0, 2 KOs) defeats Vencent Lacar (10-3, 4 KOs) by second-round KO at super flyweight.
Madoka Wada stops Watcharaporn Namphon in sixth round
Madoka Wada (7-1, 6 KOs) defeats Watcharaporn Namphon (14-3, 8 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to win a WBA atomweight title eliminator.
Final Face-Off
Watch Masamichi Yabuki and Miel Fajardo weigh in and face off one last time ahead of their bout.