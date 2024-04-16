Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 set for Paul-Tyson co-feature live on Netflix

The date of a long-awaited rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been confirmed for Saturday, July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The contest pits Ireland’s two-division undisputed champion against the former featherweight undisputed champion of Puerto Rico. The bout serves as the co-feature on the card headlined by Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live on Netflix.

Their first fight was held in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Taylor walked away with the win and retained her undisputed lightweight title by split decision. The pair was originally set to run it back in May 2023 in Dublin. The fight didn’t go ahead after Serrano got injured and was forced to withdraw.

The rescheduled rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title on the line. Serrano previously held the division’s WBO belt.

Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) collected all belts at 140 lbs last November, when she defeated Chantelle Cameron by majority decision. Battling it out in Dublin, Bray’s 37-year-old avenged her first career defeat and became a two-division undisputed champion.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” said Katie Taylor. “The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different. I want to thank Matchroom and DAZN for their help in making the fight possible and I’m looking forward to defending my titles as Undisputed World Champion in Dallas on Saturday, July 20.”

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) was scheduled to defend her WBO, WBA and IBF featherweight belts in March against Nina Meinke, but the fight didn’t go ahead after she suffered a last minute eye injury. In her previous outing last October in Orlando, Puerto Rico’s 35-year-old southpaw defeated Danila Ramos by unanimous decision and made the second successful defense of her undisputed 126-pound title.

“I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about,” said Amanda Serrano. “While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10×2 for if that’s what Katie wanted. I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10×2, so that’s what we will do.”

“I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges. I am honored to share this iconic MVP card in the biggest stadium, on the biggest streaming platform in the world. Thank you Nakisa, Jake, Mike and Netflix for making this happen. And to all the young girls and women watching, I want you to know that anything is possible. Keep dreaming, keep working hard, and never let anyone tell you otherwise. It took me 15 years of blood, sweat and tears to get here, but it’s all worth it because I’m living my dreams.”

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 poster

In the main event, Cleveland native Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) goes up against Brooklyn’s former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” said Mike Tyson. “I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans. Saturday, July 20 can’t get here soon enough.”

Other bouts featured on Paul vs Tyson undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.