UFC full fight video: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled No Contest

Welterweights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad square off in a rematch headlining UFC 304 on Saturday, July 27. The five-round bout airs live on PPV from Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Their first encounter headlined UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas in March 2021. The scheduled for five rounds contest was stopped prior to the final horn.

18 seconds into the second round Muhammad suffered an accidental eye poke that rendered him unable to continue. As a result, the matchup was declared No Contest.

Battling it out in the main event at UFC 304, Jamaica-born Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) of England makes the third defense of his 170 lbs title. Chicago’s No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) fights for his first UFC belt.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England defends his interim heavyweight strap against Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, IL. The contest is a rematch of their bout that ended in 15 seconds at UFC Fight Night in London in July 2022.