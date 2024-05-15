Ashton Sylve vs Floyd Schofield lands on Paul-Tyson undercard

The bout between Ashton “H2O” Sylve and Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield has been confirmed for the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard on Saturday, July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The undefeated lightweight prospects square off in the 10-round bout live on Netflix.

Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024. The 20-year-old native of Long Beach, California earned a unanimous decision against Estivan Falcao last time out in February.

“I can’t wait to step into the ring with ‘Kid Austin,'” Ashton Sylve said. “He’s just another stepping stone on my path to greatness and when I’m done with him, he’ll wish he never signed the contract. It’s an honor to fight on this historic card and on Saturday, July 20th, over 270 million fans can tune in on Netflix and 80,000 more fans live at AT&T Stadium will have the opportunity to see me take care of ‘Kid Austin’ once and for all. Thank you to MVP and Netflix for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Austin, Texas-based 21-year-old Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) also makes his second ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing in March, the Jersey City, New Jersey native defeated Esteuri Suero via fifth-round disqualification due to low blow.

“Being on a card of this magnitude is very important to me,” Floyd Schofield said. “I’ve worked super hard to get to fights like these, and now it’s time to show what I got. I step into that ring undefeated, and I will leave undefeated. ‘H2O’ may doubt me, but he’ll soon realize he is facing an unstoppable force. This is my moment, and I look forward to showing the world what Kid Austin is capable of.”

Also set for the Paul vs Tyson undercard, the bout between Mexico’s former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (53-6-1, 34 KOs) and British former UFC fighter Darren Till, who makes his pro boxing debut. The bout contest is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.

In the main event, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Brooklyn’s former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

The co-main event pits Ireland’s Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) against Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The old rivals meet in the 10-round rematch with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title on the line.

Other bouts featured on the Paul vs Tyson undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.