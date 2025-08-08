Joshua Buatsi faces Zach Parker in Manchester in November

Joshua Buatsi is back in the ring on November 1 when he faces Zach Parker at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The 12-round bout headlines a light heavyweight tripleheader. The event airs live on DAZN. Tickets go on sale August 20 via Ticketmaster.

Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) of the UK, by way of Ghana, makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to return to winning ways. The 32-year-old contender suffered his first career defeat in February, dropping a unanimous decision to Callum Smith in a bid for the interim WBO 175-pound title.

Parker (26-1, 18 KOS) of England aims for his fifth straight victory since being stopped by John Ryder in four rounds during his attempt to claim the interim WBO 168-pound title in November 2022. The 31-year-old won his previous bout in February by unanimous decision over Mickael Diallo.

“This will be a tremendous card and an amazing showcase for the light heavyweight division,” Queensberry promoter Frank Warren said. “Our 175 lbs contingent is so strong now that it made perfect sense to put a number of them on a major platform at the biggest and best Arena in Europe.”

“Joshua Buatsi is probably only a fight or two away from challenging for a world title, so it is important that he is tested, and he will be against Zach Parker, who is looking to make it big himself at light heavyweight and will see this as his opportunity to plant himself high in the rankings.”

On Buatsi vs Parker undercard

Among the Buatsi vs Parker undercard bouts, Bradley Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) defends his European title in an all-English clash against Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs). Rea claimed the vacant strap in June by unanimous decision against Shakan Pitters. Arthur is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Yarde in April.

Plus, Polish-born Ukrainian Daniel Lapin (12-0, 4 KOs) defends his IBF Intercontinental and WBO International titles against British Troy Jones (12-1, 6 KOs). Lapin took a majority decision over Lewis Edmondson on the undercard of Usyk vs Dubois rematch in July, while Jones suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Ezra Taylor on the Cacace vs Wood undercard in May.

“The Manchester public are in for a treat with the Brad Rea vs Lyndon Arthur match-up, with them both being local boys wanting to put on a show,” Warren said. “Brad is now with us here at Queensberry and going up against a former world title challenger gives him the opportunity to make a perfect statement of intent.”

“I was very impressed with what I saw from Troy Jones last time out when he took on Ezra Taylor, so I am delighted to give him another showcase against the undefeated Daniel Lapin, who holds two international titles and is closing in on world title contention.”

Additional bouts on the Buatsi vs Parker undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.