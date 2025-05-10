Cacace vs Wood results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Anthony Cacace takes on Leigh Wood in the main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England, on May 10. Two former champions square off in a 12-round bout at super featherweight. Cacace of Northern Ireland puts his IBO belt on the line, while Wood makes his ring return in front of his hometown crowd.

Former IBF 130-pound champion Cacace (23-1, 8 KOs) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Josh Warrington last September on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois in London. Former WBA 126-pound champion Wood (28-3, 17 KOs) stopped Warrington in the seventh round of his previous bout back in October 2023 in Sheffield, England.

The co-feature is a 10-round all-British contest between Ezra Taylor (11-0, 8 KOs) and Troy Jones (12-0, 6 KOs). The pair battle it out at light heavyweight. The vacant WBA Continental “Gold” strap is at stake.

Among the Cacace vs Wood undercard bouts, Liam Davies (16-1, 8 KOs) of England and Kurt Walker (12-0, 2 KOs) of Northern Ireland meet in a 12-round matchup for the vacant IBF Intercontinental title at featherweight. Plus, Owen Cooper (10-1, 4 KOs) faces Chris Kongo (17-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round all-British clash at welterweight.

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood live blog May 10, 2025 2:55 AM EDT Cacace vs Wood start time Cacace vs Wood airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 3:00 PM BST in the UK.

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood results

Get Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

Anthony Cacace vs. Leigh Wood

Ezra Taylor vs. Troy Jones

Liam Davies vs. Kurt Walker

Owen Cooper vs. Chris Kongo

Prelims (10:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM BST)

Sam Noakes vs. Patrik Balaz

Lewis Williams vs. Viktar Chvarkou

Huey Malone vs. Jakub Laskowski

Charlie Senior vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes

Joe Cooper vs. Dmitri Protkunas

Joe Tyers vs. Mario Valenzuela Portillo

Harris Akbar vs. Octavian Gratii

Nico Leivars vs. Darwing Martinez

Any thoughts on who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.