Live results: Shakan Pitters faces Bradley Rea for European title

Shakan Pitters and Bradley Rea square off on June 28 at Connexin Live in Kingston upon Hull, England. The pair battle it out in the main event with the vacant European light heavyweight title on the line.

In addition to the belt, former British champion Pitters (20-2, 7 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory since falling short by unanimous decision against Dan Azeez in September 2022. Rea (20-1, 10 KOs) aims for his seventh win in a row since dropping a unanimous decision to Tyler Denny in November 2022.

In the six-rounder co-feature, Sean McComb (18-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland faces Argentina’s Alexis Nahuel Torres (13-11-1, 7 KOs) at lightweight. On the Pitters vs Rea undercard, Gemma Richardson (1-0) of England meets Czech Tereza Dvorakova (4-11, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Gradus Kraus (6-0, 6 KOs) of the Netherlands and Ross McGuigan (7-2, 1 KO) of England clash in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

The scheduled bout between Hughie Fury (30-3, 17 KOs) of England and Michael Pirotton (10-1, 4 KOs) of Belgium was canceled after Fury withdrew due to a hand injury. Also, previously announced Shakiel Thompson (14-0, 10 KOs) of England no longer makes his ring appearance on the night.

Pitters vs Rea airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST, while the broadcast in the U.S. starts at 2:00 PM ET. The prelims begin two hours earlier.

Pitters vs Rea results

Get Pitters vs Rea full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

Shakan Pitters vs. Bradley Rea

Sean McComb vs. Alexis Nahuel Torres

Gemma Richardson vs. Tereza Dvorakova

Gradus Kraus vs. Ross McGuigan

Prelims