Live results: Shakan Pitters faces Bradley Rea for European title

Shakan Pitters and Bradley Rea clash for the vacant European light heavyweight, live from Hull, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Shakan Pitters and Bradley Rea come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Hull, England
Shakan Pitters vs Bradley Rea come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at Connexin Live in Kingston upon Hull, England | GBM Sports
Shakan Pitters and Bradley Rea square off on June 28 at Connexin Live in Kingston upon Hull, England. The pair battle it out in the main event with the vacant European light heavyweight title on the line.

In addition to the belt, former British champion Pitters (20-2, 7 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory since falling short by unanimous decision against Dan Azeez in September 2022. Rea (20-1, 10 KOs) aims for his seventh win in a row since dropping a unanimous decision to Tyler Denny in November 2022.

In the six-rounder co-feature, Sean McComb (18-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland faces Argentina’s Alexis Nahuel Torres (13-11-1, 7 KOs) at lightweight. On the Pitters vs Rea undercard, Gemma Richardson (1-0) of England meets Czech Tereza Dvorakova (4-11, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Gradus Kraus (6-0, 6 KOs) of the Netherlands and Ross McGuigan (7-2, 1 KO) of England clash in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

The scheduled bout between Hughie Fury (30-3, 17 KOs) of England and Michael Pirotton (10-1, 4 KOs) of Belgium was canceled after Fury withdrew due to a hand injury. Also, previously announced Shakiel Thompson (14-0, 10 KOs) of England no longer makes his ring appearance on the night.

Watch on DAZN

Pitters vs Rea live blog

Pitters vs Rea: How to watch & start time

Pitters vs Rea airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST, while the broadcast in the U.S. starts at 2:00 PM ET. The prelims begin two hours earlier.

Pitters vs Rea results

Get Pitters vs Rea full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

  • Shakan Pitters vs. Bradley Rea
  • Sean McComb vs. Alexis Nahuel Torres
  • Gemma Richardson vs. Tereza Dvorakova
  • Gradus Kraus vs. Ross McGuigan

Prelims

  • Adrian King vs. Adam Kolarik
  • Roan Stanley vs. Robbie Chapman
  • Louis West vs. Jake Smith
  • Chelsey Arnell vs. Bec Connolly
  • Harry Edgecumbe vs. Jack England
  • Harry Powell vs. Jake Bray
Parviz Iskenderov
