Jose Tito Sanchez vs Edwin Palomares tops Flores-Olivo undercard

Flores vs Olivo undercard also features Grant Flores up against Luis Caraballo Ramos, Daniel Garcia versus Jorge Villegas & more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Tito Sanchez faces Edwin Palomares atop Flores vs Olivo undercard
Jose Tito Sanchez faces Edwin Palomares atop the Flores vs Olivo undercard at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, USA on October 24, 2024 | Golden Boy Promotions

The bout between Jose Tito Sanchez and Edwin Palomares has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Manuel Flores vs Victor Olivo undercard. The event takes place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on October 24. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds matchup at super bantamweight. The contest serves as the co-main event live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Jose Tito Sanchez (13-0, 7 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024. The 24-year-old native of Rancho Mirage, California scored a unanimous decision against Erik Ruiz last time out in April at the same venue.

Edwin Palomares (18-5-3, 9 KOs) hasn’t won a fight since March 2022, when he stopped Marlon Olea in the first round. In his previous outing in September, Mexico’s 28-year-old fought Isaac Ezequiel Aranda Castaneda to a majority draw.

Also confirmed for the Flores vs Olivo undercard, a six-round super welterweight bout between Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (6-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-4-1, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Denver’s Daniel Garcia (9-0, 7 KOs) and Jorge Villegas Jorge Villegas (14-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Plus, Cayden Griffiths (1-0, 1 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Markus Bowes (2-6, 2 KOs) of Durham, North Carolina clash in a four-round battle at super lightweight. In addition, Mexico’s Gael Cabrera (5-0, 3 KOs) makes his ring appearance in a six-rounder at super bantamweight against an opponent to be determined.

Among the Flores vs Olivo prelims, Santa Ana’s Johnny Canas (5-0, 2 KOs) faces Pedro Angel Cruz (3-5, 2 KOs) of San Jose in a six-rounder at lightweight. Danny Luna (4-1, 4 KOs) of Torrance, California takes on Giovanny Gonzalez (2-5, 2 KOs) of Venezuela in a four-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, LA southpaw Kevin Gudino makes his pro debut against Bryan Andrew Cox (0-1) of Dallas in a four-rounder at bantamweight.

In the main event, Manuel Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California goes up against Mexico’s Victor Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

