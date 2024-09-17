Manuel Flores faces Victor Olivo in Indio, CA in October

Manuel Flores is set for his next fight against Victor Olivo at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on October 24. The pair battles it out atop the Golden Boy Fight Night card live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight.

Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and targets the fourth win in a row. The native of Rancho Mirage, California won two of his bouts in 2024 by knockout in the second round against Nohel Arambulet in July and Alberto Guevara in April. Last September, the Coachella-based 25-year-old southpaw stopped Jerson Ortiz also in Round 2 and rebounded from his first career defeat by unanimous decision against Walter Santibanes last June.

“I’m excited to headline in my hometown again,” Manuel Flores said. “To show and redeem myself from the last time I was able to headline at home. My opponent is a durable guy, I know he is going to be in front of me all night and we will be prepared for all that.”

“The fans will get a new and improved fighter. It’s going to be all fireworks as always!”

Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024 and looks to return to winning ways. Mexico’s 28-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Argi Cortes in January, which snapped his seven-fight winning streak.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God, Golden Boy, Paco Damián and my team for this great opportunity,” Victor Olivo said. “We are working hard and will be preparing for war. Manuel Flores is a very good fighter, however, I am up for the challenge.”

“I know the importance of this fight, a win over Flores will open up many great opportunities for me. For all the boxing fans that will be watching on DAZN, we will give you a Mexican war.”

The bouts featured on the Flores vs Olivo undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.