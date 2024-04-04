Sanchez vs Ruiz results, start time, live stream, main event, prelims

Jose Tito Sanchez and Erik Ruiz battle it out in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, April 4. The contest pits the unbeaten local contender against Oxnard, California’s southpaw. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. The WBC Continental Latino title is on the line.

24-year-old Jose Tito Sanchez (12-0, 7 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year and defends his belt. 32-year-old Erik Ruiz (17-10-1, 7 KOs) looks to rebound from three defeats in a row.

The co-main event features Coachella-based southpaw Manuel Flores (16-1, 12 KOs) up against Tijuana’s Alberto Guevara (27-6, 12 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior featherweight.

Among Sanchez vs Ruiz undercard bouts, Grant Flores (3-0, 2 KOs) of Thermal, California faces Freddy Espinoza (10-3, 7 KOs) of Nicaragua in the six-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Joshua Garcia of (7-0, 4 KOs) of Montebello, California takes on Diuhl Olguin (16-36-7, 10 KOs) of Mexico in the six-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jose Tito Sanchez vs Erik Ruiz live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, April 4

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, April 5

Time: 2 am BST

Prelims: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, April 5

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 11 am AEDT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Erik Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Sanchez’s WBC Continental Latino title

Manuel Flores vs. Alberto Guevara, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Grant Flores vs. Freddy Espinoza, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Joshua Garcia vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

Anthony Saldivar vs. Henry Rivera, 4 rounds, middleweight

Patricio Manuel vs. Joshua Brian Reyes, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Tito Sanchez vs Erik Ruiz results

Stay tuned for Jose Tito Sanchez vs Erik Ruiz live results.