Jose Roman vs Jalil Hackett 2 among bouts confirmed for Williams-Volny undercard

The rematch between Jose Roman and Jalil Hackett is confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny. The event takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on March 15. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight. The WBA Continental North America belt is up for grabs.

The pair run it back following their first fight last December in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Battling it out on the undercard of Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins, Roman (14-1, 6 KOs) defeated Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) by split decision.

“Camp has been amazing for this fight and I’m more ready than ever,” said 31-year-old Jose Roman from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. “They made a big mistake thinking I was an ‘average fighter.’ I was a multi-national champion who represented Puerto Rico all over the world, and I was only one fight away from being an Olympian in 2016!”

“The first time was not a stroke of luck, and on March 15, I will prove I am the better fighter. I look forward to bigger and better opportunities with God’s blessings when I beat him again.”

Looking to avenge his first career defeat, 21-year-old Jalil Hackett of Washington, D.C. said, “On March 15, I not only regain my belt, but I reestablish myself as one of the best young boxers in the sport.”

Among other Williams vs Volny undercard bouts

Also confirmed for the Williams vs Volny undercard is a 10-round super lightweight matchup between Jamaine Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) of Worcester, MA and Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Ortiz puts his WBA Continental USA title on the line.

Additionally, Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn returns after his defeat to Canelo Alvarez last September, facing Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Plus, New York’s Pablo Valdez (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (37-10-1, 18 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones of Orlando, FL makes his pro boxing debut against Alessio Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs) of Italy. Puerto Rico’s Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (3-0, 2 KOs) is in a four-round super featherweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Atop the fight card, Austin Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI meets Montreal, Quebec-based Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs). The pair square off in a 12-rounder at middleweight.

The full fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.