Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Richardson Hitchins claims title by decision against Liam Paro

Richardson Hitchins becomes the new IBF super lightweight champion, while Liam Paro drops the belt in his first defense

BoxingNewsPhotosResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Richardson Hitchins defeats Liam Paro to become new champion
Richardson Hitchins defeats Liam Paro to become the new IBF super lightweight championat Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7, 2024 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Richardson Hitchins became a new world champion on December 7 when he faced Liam Paro at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Brooklyn native took the victory against the defending IBF super lightweight champion from Australia by split decision.

After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 117-111 in favor of Paro. Two other judges had 116-112 for Hitchins.

In addition to the belt, 27-year-old Richardson Hitchins improved his unbeaten record to 19-0, 7 KOs. 28-year-old southpaw Liam Paro didn’t succeed in his first championship defense and dropped to 25-1, 15 KOs.

In the co-feature, Henry Lebron (20-0, 10 KOs) defeated fellow Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz (29-5, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

Among other Paro vs Hitchins results, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) stopped Angel Gonzalez (14-1, 7 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut. The flyweight bout was halted at 2:09 into the fourth round.

Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (21-2-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina pulled off an upset taking a split decision against Marc Castro (13-1, 8 KOs) of Fresno, CA. After 10 rounds at lightweight, the scores were 97-93, 94-96 and 96-94.

William Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) landed a unanimous decision against fellow Puerto Rican Lionell Taz Colon Santana (6-1, 3 KOs). The eight-round super lightweight match ended with 80-72 across the board.

Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. suffered his first career defeat, dropping a split decision against Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs). After 10 rounds, the latter took the victory by split decision with the scores 96-94, 94-96 and 96-94.

Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins
Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Richardson Hitchins vs Liam Paro
Richardson Hitchins vs Liam Paro | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Richardson Hitchins vs Liam Paro
Richardson Hitchins vs Liam Paro | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Richardson Hitchins vs Liam Paro
Richardson Hitchins vs Liam Paro | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Richardson Hitchins vs Liam Paro
Richardson Hitchins victorious over Liam Paro | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Richardson Hitchins
Richardson Hitchins | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Henry Lebron vs Christopher Diaz
Henry Lebron vs Christopher Diaz | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Yankiel Rivera vs Angel Gonzalez
Yankiel Rivera vs Angel Gonzalez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Agustin Ezequiel Quintana vs Marc Castro
Agustin Ezequiel Quintana victorious over Marc Castro | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
William Ortiz vs Lionell Taz Colon Santana
William Ortiz vs Lionell Taz Colon Santana | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jose Roman Vazquez
Jose Roman Vazquez victorious over Jalil Hackett | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Juan Zayas vs Geraldo Valdez
Juan Zayas vs Geraldo Valdez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Stephanie Pineiro Aquino vs Kalindra Faria
Stephanie Pineiro Aquino vs Kalindra Faria | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Juan Zayas (11-0-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico earned a unanimous decision against Geraldo Valdez (16-3, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. After eight rounds at bantamweight, the scores were 78-73, 78-73 and 77-74.

Kicking off the action, Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (8-0, 2 KOs) defeated Kalindra Faria (2-3) of Brazil by unanimous decision at welterweight. After eight rounds, all three scores were 80-71. Faria took the fight on short notice, replacing former champion Ogleidis Suarez (30-5-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.