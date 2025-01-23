Austin Williams faces Patrice Volny in Orlando, Florida in mid-March

Austin “Ammo” Williams is set for his next fight against Patrice Volny on March 15 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout at middleweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

28-year-old Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin won his previous bout last November via fifth-round TKO against Gian Garrido. With the victory, the Houston, Texas-based southpaw bounced back from his first career defeat via 11th-round stoppage against Hamzah Sheeraz.

“Ten years ago, I was blessed with a dream, a dream that spelled out boxing in strobe lights,” Austin Williams said. “At that moment, I committed myself to existence through this medium. Every ounce of my focus and energy has been dedicated to achieving this goal. And here we are, announcing the premier of the ‘Ammo Show’.”

“The greatness I exude in my shows will serve as inspiration to the global community. The supernatural abilities displayed will allow the wanderer to wander. The viewer will be assured that the unbelievable is possible. March 15 marks the beginning of my life, the art I brought into this world is now ready to be displayed.”

Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) targets his fourth win in a row. In 2024, the Montreal, Quebec-based 35-year-old stopped Steven Butler and DeAndre Ware in the ninth and 10th round, respectively.

“This is a fight I specifically asked my team for,” Patrice Volny said. “I want to thank Matchroom for making it a reality. I believe it’s a great fight and a logical next step in my career to get where I want to be.”

“It’s a great opportunity for me, and on March 15, I intend on seizing that opportunity and showing that I belong at the top of the middleweight division. I will make him pay every second of this fight. Time to go to war.”

Omari Jones makes pro debut on Williams vs Volny undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Williams vs Volny undercard, Omari Jones makes his pro boxing debut. The 22-year-old Orlando, Florida native is a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’m very excited to be fighting in my hometown of Orlando,” Omari Jones said. “After fighting so many years overseas getting prepared for the Olympics, I’m ready to make my debut as a professional. I’ll be putting on a great performance for my city. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“What fans can expect from me on March 15 is a masterclass. I want to showcase my skillset along with my speed and power. I want to leave the fans shocked, because of how well I adapt to the professional game, I’ll look like a true veteran. For everything else, they’ll have to wait until March 15th!”

Opponent for Jones and other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.