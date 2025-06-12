Paul vs Chavez Jr prelims: John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez returns, Morales faces Alvarado

John “Scrappy” Ramirez is set for his next fight on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on June 28. The former interim title challenger steps through the ropes in a 10-rounder at super flyweight. The contest against a to-be-named opponent is featured on the preliminary portion of the event.

Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs), who targeted a big year, makes his first ring appearance of 2025. In his previous fight last December, the Los Angeles native scored a unanimous decision over Ephraim Bui. With the victory, the 29-year-old bounced back from his first career defeat – a unanimous decision loss to David Jimenez – in his bid to claim the interim WBA 115-pound belt last April.

Also confirmed for the Paul vs Chavez Jr prelims is a 10-round super featherweight bout between Victor Morales and Rene Alvarado. Morales (20-0-1, 10 KOs) of Vancouver, WA defeated Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz via eighth-round stoppage last December. Nicaragua’s former champion Alvarado (34-16, 22 KOs) suffered his second straight defeat in April, dropping a unanimous decision to Geo Lopez.

As well, Alexander Gueche and Vincent Avina battle it out in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Gueche (7-0, 5 KOs) of Harbor City, CA earned a unanimous decision against Lito Dante in January. Stockton’s Avina (8-1-1, 7 KOs) lost his first fight last August, dropping a UD against Olajuwon Acosta.

Plus, Joel Iriarte and Yusuph Metu square off in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Iriarte (7-0, 7 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA won two fights in 2025 by knockout against Marcos Leonardo Jimenez and Darel Harris. Metu (11-2, 8 KOs) of Tanzania is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Anthony Velazquez in April.

Atop the fight card, Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Mexico’s former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) at cruiserweight. In the co-feature, two-weight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico defends his unified WBA and WBO 200-pound belts against Miami-based former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba.

Among the undercard bouts, Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ returns to the ring facing off against former champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

The current Paul vs Chavez Jr lineup is as follows

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos – Ramirez’s WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer

Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez

Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez

Prelims