JJ Aldrich vs Veronica Hardy among fights confirmed for UFC St. Louis in May

JJ Aldrich faces Veronica Hardy at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento in St. Louis, MO

By Parviz Iskenderov
The flyweight bout between JJ Aldrich and Veronica Hardy has been made official today, along other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento in St. Louis, MO. The MMA event airs live on Saturday, May 11.

JJ Aldrich (13-6) is riding a two-fight winning streak. In her previous outing last October, the Denver, Colorado native scored a unanimous decision against Montana De La Rosa. Last August, the 31-year-old stopped Liang Na in the second round.

Nottingham, England-based Veronica Hardy (8-4-1) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jamey-Lyn Horth last December. Last March, the 28-year-old native of Caracas, Venezuela similarly defeated Juliana Miller.

The promotion also confirmed (via press release) the main event bout, pitting former heavyweight title challenger and no. 12-ranked contender Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana against No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The co-main event features No. 12-ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) of Los Angeles up against Carlos Ulberg (9-1) of New Zealand.

The previously reported flyweight bout between Michael Johnson and Matt Frevola is no longer featured on the card. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
  • Tecia Torres vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight
  • Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight
  • Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne, heavyweight
  • Trey Waters vs. Billy Goff, welterweight
  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy, flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
