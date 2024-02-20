Subscribe
Carlos Ulberg vs Alonzo Menifield off UFC Atlantic City, rescheduled for May

Carlos Ulberg vs Alonzo Menifield joins UFC Vegas card

By Parviz Iskenderov
The light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Alonzo Menifield is reportedly no longer featured on the UFC Fight Night card topped by Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot in Atlantic City end on March. The contest has been rescheduled for the UFC Vegas event live on May 11.

Carlos Ulberg (9-1) is coming off the win by submission in the third round against Jung Da-un last September. Last May, the 33-year-old native of Auckland, New Zealand stopped Ihor Potieria in the first round.

Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) defeated Dustin Jacoby by unanimous decision last December. In July 2023, LA’s 36-year-old submitted Jimmy Crute in the second round.

The change was reported by MMA Junkie citing two people with knowledge. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

With the addition of Ulberg vs Menifield bout, the current lineup looks as the following:

  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
