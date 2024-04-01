Subscribe
Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nascimento tops UFC St. Louis card

Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis faces Rodrigo Nascimento in UFC St. Louis 2024 main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
The main event has been made official for the UFC Octagon’s return to St. Louis in 2024, featuring Derrick Lewis up against Rodrigo Nascimento. The fight card airs live from Enterprise Center on Saturday, May 11.

Former heavyweight title challenger and no. 12-ranked contender Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) dropped a unanimous decision against Jailton Almeida last time out in November 2023. Last July, the 39-year-old stopped Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the first round, after suffering three defeats in a row. The New Orleans, Louisiana native challenged Ciryl Gane for the interim belt in August 2021 and the then champion Daniel Cormier in November 2018, but lost both fights by TKO and submission, respectively.

No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) is riding a three-fight winning streak. Brazil’s 31-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Don’Tale Mayes last November, following a pair of wins by split decision against Ilir Latifi last May and Tanner Boser in November 2022.

The promotion confirmed the matchup on Saturday via post on X.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Phoenix-based Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) of Dominican Republic faces unbeaten Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne (5-0).

With the addition of Lewis vs Nascimento as the headliner, the current UFC St. Louis 2024 lineup looks as the following:

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight
  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • Tecia Torres vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight
  • Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight
  • Trey Waters vs. Billy Goff, welterweight
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne, heavyweight
  • Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight
  • Michael Johnson vs. Matt Frevola, lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

