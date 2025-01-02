Subscribe
JJ Aldrich to face Andrea Lee at UFC Vegas 103 card in March

JJ Aldrich is coming off a defeat against Veronica Hardy. Andrea Lee has lost five fights in a row

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between JJ Aldrich and Veronica Hardy has been reported for the UFC Fight Night card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 1 aka UFC Vegas 103. The pair square off in a three-rounder at flyweight.

JJ Aldrich (13-7) is coming off a defeat. The 29-year-old fought once in 2024, dropping a unanimous decision against Veronica Hardy at UFC St. Louis. In 2023, the Denver, Colorado native earned a UD against Montana De La Rosa and stopped Liang Na in the second round.

Andrea Lee (13-10) lost five fights in a row. In 2024, the native of Atlanta, Texas suffered a defeat via split decision against Montana De La Rosa at UFC Louisville and via UD against Miranda Maverick at UFC 298. The 35-year-old’s previous victory goes back to November 2021 when she took the win against Cynthia Calvillo via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage.

The Aldrich vs Lee matchup was reported by MMA Fighting as “targeted,” citing multiple sources. The promotion is yet to confirm the bout.

The UFC Vegas 103 main event is set to see a flyweight bout between former title challenger Brandon Royval (17-7) of Denver, Colorado and Manel Kape (20-7) of Portugal by way of Angola.

The current UFC Vegas 103 lineup is as follows:

  • Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
  • Luana Carolina vs. Montana De La Rosa
  • Lucas Almeida vs. Danny Silva
  • Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
  • William Gomis vs. Hyder Amil
  • Charles Johnson vs. Ramazon Temirov
  • Sam Patterson vs. Danny Barlow
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

