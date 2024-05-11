UFC St. Louis results: Lewis vs Nascimento

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento aka UFC St. Louis airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11.
The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former title challenger and No. 12 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The co-main event is a welterweight battle between local favorite and No. 11 Joaquin Buckley (18-6) and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) of Uzbekistan.
Also on the card a light heavyweight matchup between Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) of Dallas and Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand. As well, Carlos Diego Ferreira (18-5) of Brazil and Mateusz Rębecki (19-1) of Poland clash at lightweight.
Among other bouts, Miami’s Alex Caceres (21-14) and St. Louis own Sean Woodson (11-1-1) go head to head at featherweight. Plus, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) of Dominican Republic and Robelis Despaigne (5-0) of Cuba square off at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC St. Louis live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 11
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, May 11 – Sunday, May 12
Main card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 12
Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento results
Get UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Carlos Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
- Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Preliminary card
- Chase Hooper def. Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (brabo choke, R2 at 3:00)
- Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney by KO (head kick, R1 at 0:37) | Watch finish
- Tabatha Ricci def. Tecia Pennington by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Trey Waters def. Billy Goff by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Charles Johnson def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Veronica Hardy def. JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)