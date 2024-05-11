Subscribe
UFC St. Louis results: Lewis vs Nascimento

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento live results from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento aka UFC St. Louis airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former title challenger and No. 12 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The co-main event is a welterweight battle between local favorite and No. 11 Joaquin Buckley (18-6) and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) of Uzbekistan.

Also on the card a light heavyweight matchup between Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) of Dallas and Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand. As well, Carlos Diego Ferreira (18-5) of Brazil and Mateusz Rębecki (19-1) of Poland clash at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Miami’s Alex Caceres (21-14) and St. Louis own Sean Woodson (11-1-1) go head to head at featherweight. Plus, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) of Dominican Republic and Robelis Despaigne (5-0) of Cuba square off at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC St. Louis live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 11
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, May 11 – Sunday, May 12
Main card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 12
Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento results

Get UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Carlos Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
  • Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card

  • Chase Hooper def. Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (brabo choke, R2 at 3:00)
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney by KO (head kick, R1 at 0:37) | Watch finish
  • Tabatha Ricci def. Tecia Pennington by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Trey Waters def. Billy Goff by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Charles Johnson def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Veronica Hardy def. JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

