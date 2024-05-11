UFC St. Louis results: Lewis vs Nascimento

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento aka UFC St. Louis airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former title challenger and No. 12 Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The co-main event is a welterweight battle between local favorite and No. 11 Joaquin Buckley (18-6) and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) of Uzbekistan.

Also on the card a light heavyweight matchup between Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) of Dallas and Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand. As well, Carlos Diego Ferreira (18-5) of Brazil and Mateusz Rębecki (19-1) of Poland clash at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Miami’s Alex Caceres (21-14) and St. Louis own Sean Woodson (11-1-1) go head to head at featherweight. Plus, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) of Dominican Republic and Robelis Despaigne (5-0) of Cuba square off at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC St. Louis live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 11

Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Saturday, May 11 – Sunday, May 12

Main card: 12 am BST

Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 12

Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento results

Get UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card