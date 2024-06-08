UFC Louisville results: Cannonier vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov aka UFC Louisville airs live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8.

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between former 185-pound title challenger and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (17-6) of Dallas, Texas and France-based No. 7 Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC). The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes (12-4) of Hesperia, California and Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Also on the card, Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) of Mexico takes on Ricky Turcios (13-3) of Houston, Texas at bantamweight. Brunno Ferreira (11-1) of Brazil meets Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania at middleweight.

Also at middleweight, Julian Marquez (9-4) of Kansas City, Missouri faces Zachary Reese (6-1) of Shiner, Texas. Plus, Miguel Baeza (10-3) of Davie, Florida and Punahele Soriano (9-4) of Wailua, Hawaii clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Louisville live stream

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov live on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov results

Get UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese, middleweight

Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano, welterweight

Preliminary card