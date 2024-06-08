Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Louisville results: Cannonier vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov live results from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov aka UFC Louisville airs live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8.

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between former 185-pound title challenger and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (17-6) of Dallas, Texas and France-based No. 7 Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC). The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes (12-4) of Hesperia, California and Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Also on the card, Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) of Mexico takes on Ricky Turcios (13-3) of Houston, Texas at bantamweight. Brunno Ferreira (11-1) of Brazil meets Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania at middleweight.

Also at middleweight, Julian Marquez (9-4) of Kansas City, Missouri faces Zachary Reese (6-1) of Shiner, Texas. Plus, Miguel Baeza (10-3) of Davie, Florida and Punahele Soriano (9-4) of Wailua, Hawaii clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Louisville live stream

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov live on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov results

Get UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight
  • Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese, middleweight
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
  • Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, bantamweight
  • Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa, women’s flyweight
  • John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos, bantamweight
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, 116.5 lb catchweight
  • Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, bantamweight
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar, women’s strawweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.