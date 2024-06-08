UFC Louisville results: Cannonier vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov aka UFC Louisville airs live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8.
The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between former 185-pound title challenger and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (17-6) of Dallas, Texas and France-based No. 7 Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC). The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes (12-4) of Hesperia, California and Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado.
Also on the card, Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) of Mexico takes on Ricky Turcios (13-3) of Houston, Texas at bantamweight. Brunno Ferreira (11-1) of Brazil meets Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania at middleweight.
Also at middleweight, Julian Marquez (9-4) of Kansas City, Missouri faces Zachary Reese (6-1) of Shiner, Texas. Plus, Miguel Baeza (10-3) of Davie, Florida and Punahele Soriano (9-4) of Wailua, Hawaii clash at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Louisville live stream
MMA fans in the U.S. can stream UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov live on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov results
Get UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight
- Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
- Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese, middleweight
- Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
- Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
- Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, bantamweight
- Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa, women’s flyweight
- John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos, bantamweight
- Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, 116.5 lb catchweight
- Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, bantamweight
- Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar, women’s strawweight