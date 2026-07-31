Jhon Orobio faces Antonio Moran as full Perez vs Mchunu undercard confirmed

Jhon Orobio faces Antonio Moran on Thursday, September 3 at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The 10-round super lightweight contest is featured on the undercard of Lenar Perez vs Thabiso Mchunu.

Montreal-based unbeaten Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs) of Colombia comes off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Jonathan Montrel on the Ramirez vs Richards undercard in June, also in Montreal.

Mexico’s Moran (31-8-1, 21 KOs) was last in action in December, when he suffered a sixth-round knockout defeat against Ernesto “Tito” Mercado in Stockton, California.

Orobio puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line. The WBA Continental Americas title, previously held by Frank Martin, is also at stake.

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The promotion, Eye of the Tiger, confirmed the Orobio vs Moran bout along with three additional matchups on Friday.

Previously announced Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, meets Moldova’s Costin Ion (11-5-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout.

A four-round light heavyweight matchup pits Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs) against Mexico’s Leonel Silva Salas (1-0, 1 KO).

A four-round super featherweight battle features Montreal’s Victor Tremblay (3-0, 3 KOs) taking on France’s Kesny Joseph (1-1).

In the main event, Cuba’s Lenar Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight title against South Africa’s former title challenger Thabiso Mchunu (25-8, 14 KOs).

In the co-main event, France’s Moreno Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title against Cameroon’s Stephane Fondjo (15-2-1, 10 KOs).

Tickets to attend the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

The card will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and on DAZN worldwide.

Current fight card

Lenar Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Thabiso Mchunu (25-8, 14 KOs), Perez’s WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight title

Moreno Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Stephane Fondjo (15-2-1, 10 KOs), Fendero’s WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title

Jhon Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs) vs. Antonio Moran (31-8-1, 21 KOs), super lightweight – Orobio’s WBC Continental Americas title, WBA Continental Americas title

Alexandre Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) vs. Ismail Airoud (12-1, 7 KOs), middleweight

Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Costin Ion (11-5-2, 6 KOs), lightweight

Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Leonel Silva Salas (1-0, 1 KO), light heavyweight

Victor Tremblay (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Kesny Joseph (1-1), super featherweight