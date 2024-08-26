Javon Walton declared ‘medically unfit’, out of MVP 8 fight against Erik Hanley

The next fight of Javon “Wanna” Walton suffered a blow, as the “Euphoria” star was forced to withdraw from his bout against Erik Hanley at MVP 8. The four-round super featherweight contest was scheduled to co-headline the fight card at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on September 6.

Walton (1-0-1, 1 KOs) was expected to go through the ropes for the second time this year. The Atlanta, Georgia native was also looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in March in Puerto Rico, the unbeaten 18-year-old southpaw fought Joshua Torres to a majority draw.

Javon Walton “has been declared medically unfit to compete due to the infection,” Most Valuable Promotions stated in its media release on Monday. As a result, his fight against Erik Hanley was taken off the MVP card.

“Javon’s well-being is our top priority,” said MVP co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul. “While we are disappointed that he will not be able to compete at Most Valuable Prospects 8 on Friday, September 6, we are confident that he will make a full recovery and return to the ring stronger than ever. We appreciate the support from his family, fans, and the boxing community during this time.”

In the main event, Cuba’s unbeaten Kevin Hayler Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Puerto Rican southpaw John Bauza (18-1, 8 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super lightweight. The WBA Continental Americas title is on the line.

Also on the MVP 8 card, Hendri Cedeno (13-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Enriko Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs) of Georgia go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Cuban southpaw Yoelvis Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) makes his ring appearance in an eight-rounder at middleweight against an opponent to be named.