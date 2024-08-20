Javon Walton vs Erik Hanley official for MVP 8 co-main event, undercard bouts set

The next fight of Javon “Wanna” Walton has been confirmed for September 6 against Erik Hanley. The pair battles it out in the co-headliner of Most Valuable Prospects 8 live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super featherweight. The rest of lineup of action has also been made official today.

Unbeaten Javon Walton (1-0-1, 1 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks to get back in the win column. The 18-year-old southpaw of Atlanta, Georgia fought Joshua Torres to a majority draw last time out in March in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his second win in a row. The 30-year-old native of Oceanside, New York KO’d Luis Andres Martinez in the third round in February in Colombia.

Also confirmed for the MVP 8 main card, an eight-round super lightweight bout between Hendri Cedeno (13-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Georgian Enriko Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs). Plus, Cuban southpaw Yoelvis Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) goes through the ropes in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Among the MVP 8 prelims, Bree Howling (7-0, 2 KOs) of Canada faces Beata Dudek (4-3, 4 KOs) of Slovakia in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Harley Mederos (6-0, 5 KOs) of Brooklyn and Nikolai Buzolin (9-9-1, 5 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at lightweight. In a six-rounder at super welterweight, Antraveous Ingram (7-0, 2 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida squares off against Cruse Stewart (8-3, 6 KOs) of Rock Island, Illinois.

The event is also set to see Florida’s bantamweight Carlos Lebron (3-1, 3 KOs), super flyweight Natalie Dove (2-0) of Philadelphia and welterweight Christian Rivera of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their respective opponents in the four-round bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the MVP 8 main event, unbeaten Kevin Hayler Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba goes up against once-beaten southpaw John Bauza (18-1, 8 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. The super lightweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBA Continental Americas title on the line.