Kevin Brown faces John Bauza at MVP 8 in Orlando in Sept, Javon Walton in co-main

The bout between Kevin Hayler Brown and John Bauza has been set to headline “Most Valuable Prospects 8” at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on September 6. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight. The WBA Continental Americas title is on the line.

Unbeaten Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 30-year-old native of Camaguey, Cuba took a split decision against Idalberto Umara in May.

“I’m feeling very grateful for the opportunity to be fighting for the WBA Continental Americas title in only my sixth professional fight,” Kevin Brown said. “I’ve trained hard, and I’m going into this fight with full confidence. This is my moment to shine, and I’m ready to bring that belt home.”

Once-beaten Bauza (18-1, 8 KOs) also goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. The 26-year-old southpaw of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico returned to winning ways in March, when he stopped Willmank Canonico Brito in the first round.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” John Bauza said. “I want to show the world what I’m made of, and this fight is a huge chance for me to showcase my talent and to continue representing my lovely island, Puerto Rico. We are going to bring the Caribbean fire to the ring.”

The event is also set to see Javon “Wanna” Walton (1-0-1,1 KOs) in his third pro boxing fight. The Atlanta, Georgia southpaw fought Joshua Torres to a majority draw last time out in March on the Serrano vs Meinke undercard. His next opponent is yet to be determined.

“I’m beyond excited to step back into the ring in the co-main event of MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 8,” Javon Walton said. “This fight represents a huge opportunity for me to show how much I’ve grown as a boxer in the past six months and to prove that I belong at this level. I can’t wait to give my fans around the world a great show on Friday, September 6.”

The bouts featured on the Brown vs Bauza undercard are also expected to be confirmed shortly.