Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault joins UFC 303 card in Las Vegas in June

A three-round middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer and Marc-Andre Barriault has been added to UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The highly anticipated MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29.

Pyfer (12-3) looks to get back in the win column. The 27-year-old native of Vineland, New Jersey dropped a unanimous decision against Jack Hermansson in February, which snapped his five-fight winning streak.

Barriault (16-7) also looks to return to winning ways. The 34-year-old Canadian suffered the defeat via split decision against Chris Curtis in January, after winning a pair of fights last year.

The promotion featured the Pyfer vs Barriault showdown on the event page on its website, making it official.

In the UFC 300 main event, Ireland’s former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6) goes up against Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The pair squares off in the five-round bout at welterweight.

The promotion also confirmed a three-round women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12) of Aurora, Colorado and Canada’s Gillian Robertson (13-8). The contest was originally expected to be featured on the UFC 302 card in Newark, New Jersey on June 1.

The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following: