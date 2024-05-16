Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson pre-fight press conference video

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson preview their bout & go face to face at press conferences in Arlington, Texas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Rounding out a two-city press tour ahead of their bout, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson host the pre-fight press conference in Arlington, Texas. The social media personality turned pro boxer of Cleveland and the former undisputed heavyweight champion of Brooklyn square off in the eight-round match. The bout airs live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium on July 20.

At the press conference Jake Paul and Mike Tyson preview their bout and come face to face.

Also in attendance at the press conference, the co-main event fighters and old rivals Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The pair meets in the 10-round rematch with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title on the line.

The Paul vs Tyson press conference in Arlington, Texas is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the U.S. In the UK and Australia the live stream begins at 1:30 am BST and 10:30 am AEST, respectively.

The launch press conference was held earlier this week in New York.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.