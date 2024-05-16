Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson pre-fight press conference video

Rounding out a two-city press tour ahead of their bout, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson host the pre-fight press conference in Arlington, Texas. The social media personality turned pro boxer of Cleveland and the former undisputed heavyweight champion of Brooklyn square off in the eight-round match. The bout airs live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium on July 20.

At the press conference Jake Paul and Mike Tyson preview their bout and come face to face.

Also in attendance at the press conference, the co-main event fighters and old rivals Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The pair meets in the 10-round rematch with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title on the line.

The Paul vs Tyson press conference in Arlington, Texas is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the U.S. In the UK and Australia the live stream begins at 1:30 am BST and 10:30 am AEST, respectively.

The launch press conference was held earlier this week in New York.