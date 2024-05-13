Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson kickoff press conference video

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson square off in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 20. The Cleveland’s social media personality turned pro boxer and Brooklyn’s former undisputed heavyweight champion go head to head in eight-round bout live on Netflix. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters host a two-city press tour with the first stop in New York.

“Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), who turns 58 on June 30, makes his first ring appearance as a pro boxer in over 19 years. 27-year-old Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his fourth straight victory.

At the first press conference in New York, Paul and Tyson preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Also partaking in the press conferences, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The old rivals square off in the 10-round rematch with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title at stake.

The Paul vs Tyson kickoff press conference airs live on Monday, May 13 from Apollo Theater in New York City, NY. The start time is scheduled for 5:30 pm ET.