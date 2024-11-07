Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Week schedule of events in Irving, Texas

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson square off in a heavyweight boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, November 15. In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash live on Netflix, a series of free and open to the public Fight Week events take place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

The list of activities includes the open workout, the final press conference and the ceremonial weigh-ins. Doors open daily at 5:00 PM CT. In addition, the livestream is available on YouTube.

In the co-feature on the card, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet in a long-awaited a rematch at super lightweight. Among other bouts, Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos and Neeraj Goyat faces Whindersson Nunes at super middleweight.

Atop the prelims, Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool clash for the vacant WBO title at super middleweight. Also on the card, Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell go head-to-head at featherweight. Plus, Lucas Bahdi meets new opponent Armando Casamonica at lightweight, who replaced Corey Marksman.

Paul vs Tyson open workout

The Paul vs Tyson open workout takes place on Tuesday, November 12, at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT. The event is hosted by MC Dasha Kuret, with Sibley Scoles serving as reporter. Co-hosts include Amir Tyson, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and boxing commentator Wade Plemons.

Paul vs Tyson final press conference

The final Paul vs Tyson press conference takes place on Wednesday, November 13, starting at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT. Ariel Helwani hosts the event, with Amir Tyson, Tyron Woodley and Wade Plemons co-hosting the opening and closing segments.

Paul vs Tyson weigh-in

The Paul vs Tyson ceremonial weigh-in takes place on Thursday, November 14, beginning at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT. The is hosted by MC Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts, with Ariel Helwani reporting onstage. Sportscaster Kate Scott co-hosts the weigh-ins desk, joined by Roy Jones Jr. as an analyst and Tyron Woodley.

Paul vs Tyson fight card

The current Paul vs Tyson lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Prelims