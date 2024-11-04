Countdown: Paul vs Tyson sneak peek video & Key Art released

Jake Paul faces Mike Tyson in an eight-round heavyweight boxing match on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Following the official trailer released last month, Netflix hit the stream with a sneak peek of “Countdown” – a three-part follow-doc that premieres a few days shy of the clash.

Countdown: Paul vs Tyson Episodes 1 and 2 land on November 7. Episode 3 arrives on November 12.

In addition, a key visual also landed on Monday. Plus, Netflix announced that Ice-T is a narrator of the documentary series that leads to a highly anticipated showdown.

The sneak peek, available on Tudum, sees Jake Paul during his training camp in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

“It’s always about learning how to win,” Paul’s head coach Theo “Third” Chambers says. “And there is a big different between fighting and know how to win.”

His assistant coach J’Leon Love says: “If Mike Tyson can knockout Jake Paul, he will. Guaranteed bad. But, f*** that. The legend must fall. We gotta do what we gotta do.”

“I know what it feels like to wanna accomplish something that nobody really feels you can do. I know what it’s like to have your back against the wall. I don’t care what nobody thinks. I think Jake is the same way. I know the old champion is the same way. Just a bunch of bad a**es. They don’t care.”

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson Key Art | Netflix

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson is training in Las Vegas with coaches Billy White, Rafael Cordeiro, Andy Velcich and Tony Brady.

“Every man has always said for years they wanna fight Mike Tyson. ‘I’ll fight him for a million. I’ll fighting for ten million’,” coach Billy White says. “Guess what, Jake has the courage to get in there, and he’s doing it.”

“Never judge a book by its cover and we are not doing it with Jake. Inexperienced, says he is. He’s highly dangerous. Big he’s never been in there with somebody of Mike’s calibre. It’s a difference of night and day.”

In the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor faces old rival Amanda Serrano in a rematch. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title at super lightweight.