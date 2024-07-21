Photos: Jake Paul drops & stops Mike Perry in sixth round

Jake Paul earned his fourth win in a row in a dominant fashion against Mike Perry. The Cleveland native faced Orlando’s former UFC fighter and bare knuckle boxer live on PPV from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20.

Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) defeated Perry (0-2 boxing, 14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) by TKO, dropping him in the first, second and sixth rounds along the way. The latter always got back up, but was deemed unable to continue by the referee due to stumbling after the last knockdown. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 12 seconds into the sixth round.

“He just kept coming,” Paul said at the post-fight press conference. “So respect to Mike Perry. That’s why he’s the King of Violence, Former King of Violence – I’m the new King of Violence, but respect to him.”

“I’m a perfectionist. And I wasn’t perfect because he hit me like five times. One was good. One good punch, he landed. So I just need to go back to the drawing board so I don’t get hit at all.”

Mike Perry said: “You know, he came with the right hook to the body in the beginning, cracked my rib. First 10 seconds.”

“I think he was just too fast. I kept seeing movement. His right hook hit me easier than I expected. But I blocked him a couple of times, like I thought I would, but then, you know, it just kept coming. And I made a couple of mistakes and didn’t block some of them and they hit me.”

“You know, if that’s something he wanted to do [to face Paul in MMA], I’d be willing to do it. These other guys didn’t want him, but I would.”

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry | Esther Lin/MVP

In the co-feature on the card, Puerto Rico’s seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) stopped Tampa’s Stevie Morgan (14-2, 13 KOs) in the second round at super lightweight. Among other Paul vs Perry results, Canadian lightweight Lucas Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) secured a “Knockout of the Year” candidate flooring Ashton Sylve (11-1, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, CA with a big left hook in the sixth round.

Also at lightweight, Corey Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Orlando, FL defeated Tony Aguilar (12-1-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, FL by majority decision with the scores 76-76, 77-75 and 78-74. Plus, Mexico’s former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (54-6-1, 34 KOs) took the win by unanimous decision against Jamaica’s former UFC fighter Uriah Hall (1-1) at cruiserweight with the scores 58-56, 59-55 and 59-55.

Among the prelims, Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) defeated Natasha Spence (8-5-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision at super middleweight (78-73, 77-74, 77-74). Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Kevin Hill (1-2, 1 KO) in the second round at middleweight. Angel Barrientes (12-1, 7 KOs) took a majority decision against Edwin Rodriguez (12-9-2, 5 KOs) at super bantamweight (57-57, 60-54, 60-54). In addition, Ariel Perez (4-0, 3 KOs) KO’d Dane Guerrero (0-1-1) in the third round at light heavyweight.