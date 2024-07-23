Subscribe
Jake Paul: I want to decapitate & dethrone UFC king Alex Pereira

After his KO win against Mike Perry, Jake Paul calls out UFC champion Alex Pereira

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul calls out Alex Pereira
Jake Paul at the press conference after his boxing match against Mike Perry at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, USA on July 20, 2024 | Esther Lin/MVP

Straight after his win by knockout against Mike Perry on July 20, Jake Paul called out Alex Pereira for a boxing showdown. Talking to media at the post-fight press conference at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the Cleveland native said he had spoken to two-division UFC champion of Brazil.

The conversation started after Pereira responded to Anthony Joshua’s post on X. British wwo-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion stated that the Brazilian mixed martial artist “should make a boxing debut one day”.

“I’m honored you think so,” Pereira wrote. “It’s always been my dream, I’m 37 I cannot make a career in it so who do you recommend I fight?”

Former UFC middleweight champion and reigning light heavyweight king, Pereira is fresh off the win by knockout in the second round in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka. Prior to joining Ultimate Fighting Championship, “Poatan” cemented his name as an accomplished kickboxer, securing a number of knockouts, including with devastaing punches against Israel Adesanya, Artur Kyshenko, Dustin Jacoby, among others.

“I love this sport,” Jake Paul said. “He [Alex Pereira] has tweeted about wanting to go into boxing. We got him on FaceTime right there in the ring. And I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your [UFC] contract?'”

“If he can get out of his contract then let’s run in. When I asked him that, he had a pause. He like looked at his manager. You know, these guys aren’t their own bosses.”

“I want all the smoke. But at the end of the day, will Dana [White] let them out? That’s too big of a risk if I could embarrass his number one praised fighter right now.”

“But I want all the smoke. I want all the MMA guys and I’ve beaten all of them. Who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC. So I want him. I’m going to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

In his next fight on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jake Paul is scheduled to face “the Baddest Man on the Planet”, Mike Tyson.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

