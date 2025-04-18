Jake Paul faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Anaheim, CA in June

The next fight of Jake Paul is confirmed against former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair square off in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds. The contest headlines the fight card, live on DAZN PPV.

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) returns to cruiserweight and makes his first ring appearance of the year following three successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last November, the Cleveland native scored a unanimous decision against Mike Tyson in his debut at heavyweight. Before that, the 28-year-old stopped Mike Perry in the sixth round last July and Ryan Bourland in the first round last March.

“Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after a single amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion,” said Jake Paul. “I just defeated the baddest man on the planet, and now I’m going against a former champion who conman Canelo couldn’t finish.”

“Chavez Jr. is Mexican, but I, El Gallo De Dorado, have the will and heart of the great Mexican fighters. On Saturday, June 28, live on DAZN pay-per-view, I will knock out Julio and make Chavez Sr. proud in ways Jr. never has. Another massive event from Most Valuable Promotions, with some Oscar De La Hoya seasoning added to the show. Viva La Puerto Rico.”

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Chavez Jr (54-6-1, 34 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025. The 39-year-old former WBC middleweight champion returned to the ring last July, scoring a unanimous decision against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall. It was his first fight since late 2021, when he earned a UD against David Zegarra and rebounded from a split decision defeat to Anderson Silva in June of the same year.

“First of all, I will show what I can do now that everything is in the right place in my life – mentally and physically,” said Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. “I feel rejuvenated and 10 years younger. Second, I want to thank MVP for taking the risk of fighting me. Unfortunately for their Problem Child, they’re going to have a big problem this June – one they won’t know how to resolve. Hopefully when I beat him, people won’t underestimate this win.”

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faces Yuniel Dorticos of Cuba. Two-weight champion Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) puts his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles on the line. Miami-based former two-time 200-pound champion Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) looks to once again get on top of the division.

Other bouts featured on the Paul vs Chavez Jr undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.